Published Aug 25, 2021
Celebrate Star Trek Day 2021 With Live-Streamed Panels and More
Celebrate September 8th with cast and creatives from all corners of the Star Trek Universe
Join Paramount+ and fans from around the world for a live-streamed celebration of Star Trek Day on Wednesday, September 8th at 5:30 PM, PT/8:30 PM, ET. Live from the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, Star Trek Day will be hosted by Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton and feature back-to-back in-person conversations with cast members and creative minds from the Star Trek Universe, legacy moments with iconic cast, plus surprise appearances, announcements and reveals throughout. The live-streamed celebration and additional information on Star Trek Day programming and initiatives can be found at StarTrek.com/Day.
On September 8, 1966, Star Trek graced television screens for the first time with “The Man Trap,” the pilot episode of Star Trek: The Original Series. On that day, Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry introduced audiences to a world that championed diversity, inclusion, acceptance and hope. Fifty-five years later, Paramount+ will honor this important day and the franchise’s enduring legacy, with the service’s second annual Star Trek Day celebration, providing fans with a memorable way to enjoy and celebrate all things Star Trek.
STAR TREK DAY GLOBAL LIVE-STREAMED CELEBRATION (5:30 PM, PT/8:30 PM, ET)
Join hosts Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton for over two hours of free live-streamed panels and programming that will reunite iconic cast members and creative minds from 10 Star Trek television series, as they gather in person to celebrate 55 years of Star Trek.
In addition to the panels, the programming will feature legacy moments with iconic cast members diving into memorable Star Trek stories from years past. In addition, there will be a special Roddenberry Legacy panel, in honor of Gene Roddenberry’s 100th birthday.
Jeff Russo, the composer of the main themes for Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard, will be at the helm of the Star Trek Day stage with a live orchestra, performing Star Trek music throughout the evening.
The following panels will include the casts and creatives from iconic Star Trek television series:
- Star Trek: Prodigy, with series voice cast including Brett Gray and Dee Bradley Baker, along with executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman and co-executive producer/director, Ben Hibon.
- Star Trek: Discovery, with series stars Wilson Cruz, Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander and co-showrunner and executive producer Michelle Paradise.
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, with series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck, who will be joined by co-showrunners and executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers.
- Star Trek: Lower Decks, with voice cast members Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero alongside series creator, showrunner and executive producer Mike McMahan.
- Star Trek: Picard, with series stars Patrick Stewart and Jeri Ryan, co-showrunner and executive producer Akiva Goldsman, and a special live performance from Isa Briones, singing “Blue Skies,” which was featured in the Picard season one finale.
- Roddenberry Legacy Panel, featuring a conversation with Gene Roddenberry’s son and CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, Rod Roddenberry, alongside Gates McFadden (Star Trek: The Next Generation), LeVar Burton (Star Trek: The Next Generation) and George Takei (Star Trek: The Original Series), as they discuss the Star Trek creator’s indelible impact on science fiction and culture.
The legacy moments will feature the following iconic Star Trek cast members:
- Cirroc Lofton from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
- Anthony Montgomery from Star Trek: Enterprise
- Garrett Wang from Star Trek: Voyager
- George Takei from Star Trek: The Original Series
- LeVar Burton from Star Trek: The Next Generation
Fans worldwide will be able to live-stream the Star Trek Day celebration panels for free at StarTrek.com/Day. The panels will also be available to stream for free in the U.S. on Paramount+ and Paramount+’s Twitch page.
After their initial airing, the panels will be available on-demand on Paramount+’s YouTube Channel and on Paramount+.
#STARTREKUNITEDGIVES CAMPAIGN
On September 8th, the #StarTrekUnitedGives campaign returns. For every person that tweets the hashtag StarTrekUnitedGives (#StarTrekUnitedGives), $1 will be donated and divided equally by Paramount+ and the Roddenberry Foundation to organizations who do the real-world work of championing equality, social justice, the arts and innovation. Paramount+ and the Roddenberry Foundation are also partnering on a new global campaign to engage fans in honoring the legacy of Gene Roddenberry. The campaign will launch on September 8th.Additional details on the #StarTrekUnitedGives campaign are available at StarTrek.com/Day.
SPECIAL STAR TREK DAY MERCHANDISE AND SALE
On September 8th, fans can use the code “STARTREKDAY20” for 20% off sitewide at Shop.StarTrek.com, which includes a curated Star Trek Day collection.
Star Trek: Picard streams on Paramount+ in the United States, in Canada on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave, and on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.
Star Trek: Discovery streams on Paramount+ in the United States, airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada, and on Netflix in 190 countries.
Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively in the United States and Latin America on Paramount+, on Amazon Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan, India and more, and in Canada, airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will stream exclusively in the United States and Latin America on Paramount+, and in Canada, will air on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and stream on Crave.