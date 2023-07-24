Celebrate Star Trek Day 2021 With Live-Streamed Panels and More

Join Paramount+ and fans from around the world for a live-streamed celebration of Star Trek Day on Wednesday, September 8th at 5:30 PM, PT/8:30 PM, ET. Live from the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, Star Trek Day will be hosted by Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton and feature back-to-back in-person conversations with cast members and creative minds from the Star Trek Universe, legacy moments with iconic cast, plus surprise appearances, announcements and reveals throughout. The live-streamed celebration and additional information on Star Trek Day programming and initiatives can be found at StarTrek.com/Day.

On September 8, 1966, Star Trek graced television screens for the first time with “The Man Trap,” the pilot episode of Star Trek: The Original Series. On that day, Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry introduced audiences to a world that championed diversity, inclusion, acceptance and hope. Fifty-five years later, Paramount+ will honor this important day and the franchise’s enduring legacy, with the service’s second annual Star Trek Day celebration, providing fans with a memorable way to enjoy and celebrate all things Star Trek.