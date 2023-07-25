Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Mar 22, 2013

    Celebrate Shatner's 82nd B'day with Kirk Art Prints

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    It’s March 22nd, and William Shatner is turning 82. To celebrate, Generation Gallery (Iron Gut) is introducing a set of limited-edition illustrative fine art prints. The Shatner birthday set includes three pieces – TOS-era Kirk in action, posed movie-era Kirk, and his beloved Enterprise – each produced on 300gsm textured paper. The prints measure 16.5” x 11.7,”  are hand-numbered, come with a certificate of authenticity and will be limited to just 995 worldwide.

    The trio of prints is available for $40 per set and includes free shipping. Click HERE to purchase.

