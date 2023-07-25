Celebrate Shatner's 82nd B'day with Kirk Art Prints

It’s March 22nd, and William Shatner is turning 82. To celebrate, Generation Gallery (Iron Gut) is introducing a set of limited-edition illustrative fine art prints. The Shatner birthday set includes three pieces – TOS-era Kirk in action, posed movie-era Kirk, and his beloved Enterprise – each produced on 300gsm textured paper. The prints measure 16.5” x 11.7,” are hand-numbered, come with a certificate of authenticity and will be limited to just 995 worldwide.