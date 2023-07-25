Celebrate Nimoy's 82nd B'day with Spock Fine Art Prints

The one and only Leonard Nimoy continues to live long and prosper, as the Star Trek icon turns 82 years old today. To celebrate his big day, Generation Gallery (Iron Gut) has unveiled a set of limited-edition illustrative fine art prints. The Leonard Nimoy Birthday Set includes three pieces: a posed TOS-era Spock, a profile image of Nimoy as Spock Prime from Star Trek (2009), and a promotional image of him as Spock Prime, standing behind Zachary Quinto in profile as Spock from Star Trek (2009). Each print has been produced on 300gsm textured paper. The prints measure 16.5” x 11.7,” are hand-numbered, come with a certificate of authenticity and will be limited to just 995 worldwide.