'CBS Stages Canada' Open for Business

To celebrate the opening of the studio property, the Company revealed the studio’s new signage, held a ribbon cutting and hosted a reception for provincial and local representatives. Among these representatives included: the Honourable Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, as well as Her Worship, Bonnie Crombie, Mayor of Mississauga, the community in which the property is located. Attending on behalf of CBS were Armando Nuñez, President and Chief Executive Officer of CBS Global Distribution Group; David Stapf, President of CBS Television Studios; John Orlando, Executive Vice President of Global Government Affairs for CBS Corporation; as well as John Weber and Frank Siracusa, CBS’ Toronto-based executive producers on Star Trek: Discovery (and co-executive producers on In the Dark) who have been in charge of developing and managing the property. The event included local broadcasters, industry executives, Toronto-based production teams and representatives from Canadian film and television unions.