Published Sep 26, 2019
'CBS Stages Canada' Open for Business
'Discovery' stars help celebrate the grand opening of the major television and film production facility near Toronto.
It's official, CBS Stages Canada, the new facility that will provide additional production space for CBS Television Studios' growing roster, is open for business. The multi-use production facility includes six soundstages, production offices, support facilities and auxiliary services for large-scale television and film production. The new facility will provide additional production space for CBS Television Studios’ expanding roster of television programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.
To celebrate the opening of the studio property, the Company revealed the studio’s new signage, held a ribbon cutting and hosted a reception for provincial and local representatives. Among these representatives included: the Honourable Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, as well as Her Worship, Bonnie Crombie, Mayor of Mississauga, the community in which the property is located. Attending on behalf of CBS were Armando Nuñez, President and Chief Executive Officer of CBS Global Distribution Group; David Stapf, President of CBS Television Studios; John Orlando, Executive Vice President of Global Government Affairs for CBS Corporation; as well as John Weber and Frank Siracusa, CBS’ Toronto-based executive producers on Star Trek: Discovery (and co-executive producers on In the Dark) who have been in charge of developing and managing the property. The event included local broadcasters, industry executives, Toronto-based production teams and representatives from Canadian film and television unions.
Currently, the Studio produces over 70 series, including top-rated series for the CBS Television Network, critically acclaimed shows for The CW, marquee premium series for the CBS All Access streaming service, and a growing roster of programming for networks and platforms outside of CBS, including several throughout Canada. Currently, CBS Television Studios shoots Star Trek: Discovery and In the Dark in Toronto, in addition to several other productions in Canada.
Star Trek: Discovery streams exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States and is distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and OTT service Crave.