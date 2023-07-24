CBS and Television Academy Partner Launch Star Trek Command Training Program

Spring Internships will take place April 4 - July 1, 2022.

The spring internship will provide two, thirteen-week, paid opportunities on a Star Trek series and receive a 360-degree immersion in the production process of the Star Trek Universe. Selected interns will be actively engaged in writers' rooms, wardrobe design, on-set production, animation and post-production on Los Angeles-based programs and will earn up to $4800.

The Star Trek Command Training Program Spring Session is open to all class levels within the Greater Los Angeles area (counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura) ONLY. Internship positions will be PART-TIME. Applicants must commit to working 13 consecutive weeks: (12) at 25 hrs and (one) week at 20 hrs.

Summer Internships will take place June 20 - August 12, 2022.

The summer internship will provide two, eight-week, full-time paid opportunities on a Star Trek series and receive a 360-degree immersion in the production process of the Star Trek Universe. Selected interns will be actively engaged in writers' rooms, wardrobe design, on-set production, animation and post-production on Los Angeles-based programs and will earn up to $4800. Open to all class levels nationwide.

Since its television premiere in 1966, the world of Star Trek has challenged stereotypes by presenting a diverse and inclusive future and offering an optimistic outlook for interpersonal relationships. The series’ humanistic approach formed the basis of the CBS Studios collaboration with the Television Academy Foundation, resulting in a year-round Star Trek internship program. Reflecting the core values of inclusion, access and opportunity, this internship experience is designed to inspire and educate the next generation of television leaders.

The program will place two interns per semester on a Star Trek series, beginning this past summer 2020, and is designed to provide a 360-degree immersion in the production process of the Star Trek universe. Selected interns will be actively engaged in writers’ rooms, wardrobe design, on-set production, animation and post-production on Los Angeles-based programs. The Academy Foundation will oversee the application, vetting and enrollment of interns while CBS will coordinate mentorships and facilitate the program curriculum. The Foundation will also offer the interns lifetime professional support through its alumni program.

The Television Academy Foundation was established in 1959, and is dedicated to preserving television’s legacy while inspiring and nurturing future leaders in the medium through educational and outreach programs.