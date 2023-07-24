Published Nov 11, 2021
CBS and Television Academy Partner Launch Star Trek Command Training Program
Applications for Spring and Summer '22 are now open
CBS Studios and the Television Academy Foundation announced a partnership that launched a unique Star Trek internship program in 2020, for graduate and undergraduate college students nationwide. Entitled the “Television Academy Foundation Internships: Star Trek Command Training Program,” this program will reflect the Star Trek franchise’s core values of inclusion and diversity.
Spring Internships will take place April 4 - July 1, 2022.
The spring internship will provide two, thirteen-week, paid opportunities on a Star Trek series and receive a 360-degree immersion in the production process of the Star Trek Universe. Selected interns will be actively engaged in writers' rooms, wardrobe design, on-set production, animation and post-production on Los Angeles-based programs and will earn up to $4800.
The Star Trek Command Training Program Spring Session is open to all class levels within the Greater Los Angeles area (counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura) ONLY. Internship positions will be PART-TIME. Applicants must commit to working 13 consecutive weeks: (12) at 25 hrs and (one) week at 20 hrs.
Summer Internships will take place June 20 - August 12, 2022.
The summer internship will provide two, eight-week, full-time paid opportunities on a Star Trek series and receive a 360-degree immersion in the production process of the Star Trek Universe. Selected interns will be actively engaged in writers' rooms, wardrobe design, on-set production, animation and post-production on Los Angeles-based programs and will earn up to $4800. Open to all class levels nationwide.
Since its television premiere in 1966, the world of Star Trek has challenged stereotypes by presenting a diverse and inclusive future and offering an optimistic outlook for interpersonal relationships. The series’ humanistic approach formed the basis of the CBS Studios collaboration with the Television Academy Foundation, resulting in a year-round Star Trek internship program. Reflecting the core values of inclusion, access and opportunity, this internship experience is designed to inspire and educate the next generation of television leaders.
The program will place two interns per semester on a Star Trek series, beginning this past summer 2020, and is designed to provide a 360-degree immersion in the production process of the Star Trek universe. Selected interns will be actively engaged in writers’ rooms, wardrobe design, on-set production, animation and post-production on Los Angeles-based programs. The Academy Foundation will oversee the application, vetting and enrollment of interns while CBS will coordinate mentorships and facilitate the program curriculum. The Foundation will also offer the interns lifetime professional support through its alumni program.
The Television Academy Foundation was established in 1959, and is dedicated to preserving television’s legacy while inspiring and nurturing future leaders in the medium through educational and outreach programs.
“When Gene Roddenberry created the original Star Trek series over 50 years ago, it challenged stereotypes and championed diversity and inclusion in an unprecedented way,” said Alex Kurtzman, executive producer, who oversees the Star Trek universe. “The Command Training Program is our commitment to expanding that inspirational vision across the entire Star Trek canon. The Star Trek universe is an ideal place to celebrate new voices and perspectives. We want to provide the framework to begin entertainment careers in a meaningful way and can’t wait to get started.”
“This partnership is an extraordinary opportunity to provide students with remarkable on-the-job training and experience in a creative environment that embodies intersectionality onscreen and behind the camera,” said foundation chair Madeline DiNonno. “The success of our foundation alumni is a testament to the impact of our educational programs, and considering the values inherent in this new program, we have ever greater expectations for the students whose careers will be jumpstarted with this new internship experience.”
The Star Trek Command Training Program application period for eligible college students began on November 10th and closes on January 19th at 5pm PT (must be 18 years and older). To apply, visit TelevisionAcademy.com/internships.