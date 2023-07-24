Published Sep 16, 2020
CBS All Access Unveils New York Comic Con Lineup For the Star Trek Universe
Expect panels on Lower Decks and Discovery, as well as a few surprises!
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, and CBS Television Studios invite fans to enter the Star Trek universe during New York Comic Con’s Metaverse, taking place virtually Oct. 8-11 at YouTube.com/NYCC and FindtheMetaverse.com.
Panels will include a back-to-back block of Star Trek programming to kick off opening day of New York Comic Con’s Metaverse on Thursday, Oct. 8, featuring cast and producers from Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Discovery, and surprise guests.
Thursday, Oct. 8th at 12:00 PM, ET/9:00 AM, PT:
STAR TREK UNIVERSE | Exclusive Conversations with Casts of Star Trek: Lower Decks + Star Trek: Discovery and Surprise Guests
The beloved panel returns to New York Comic Con with a special virtual edition, featuring exclusive back-to-back conversations with casts and producers from the Star Trek universe on CBS All Access, alongside a few special surprise guests.
Mid-Season Trailer | Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season 1
Join the creator of Star Trek: Lower Decks, Mike McMahan, and series voice cast for a special edition of CBS All Access’ official Star Trek after-show, “The Ready Room,” as they dive into the season one finale with host Wil Wheaton. Voice cast appearing include Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore and Gillian Vigman.
Official Trailer | Star Trek: Discovery - Season 3
Be the first to learn the latest about Star Trek: Discovery before season three premieres on Thursday, Oct. 15, exclusively on CBS All Access, in Canada on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave, and on October 16 on Netflix in 188 countries. Join series stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman and Wilson Cruz; new cast members David Ajala, Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander; and series co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise, for an exclusive conversation on what’s in store for the U.S.S. Discovery crew. Moderated by Sarah Rodman of Entertainment Weekly.
Star Trek: Discovery streams exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States and is distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.
Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively in the United States on CBS All Access and in Canada, airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.