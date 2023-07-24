CBS All Access Unveils New York Comic Con Lineup For the Star Trek Universe

CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, and CBS Television Studios invite fans to enter the Star Trek universe during New York Comic Con’s Metaverse, taking place virtually Oct. 8-11 at YouTube.com/NYCC and FindtheMetaverse.com.

Panels will include a back-to-back block of Star Trek programming to kick off opening day of New York Comic Con’s Metaverse on Thursday, Oct. 8, featuring cast and producers from Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Discovery, and surprise guests.