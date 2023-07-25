"Catspaw" Turns 50

"Catspaw," one of the more-colorful episodes of Star Trek: The Original Series, turns 50 years old today, as it premiered on October 27, 1967. To mark the occasion, StarTrek.com is pleased to share some facts, figures and anecdotes about the episode.

Psycho for Trek

"Catspaw" is one of three TOS episodes penned by Robert Bloch, the others being "What Are Little Girls Made of?" and "Wolf in the Fold." He based the episode on his own short story, "Broomstick Ride." As famous as he is for writing Trek, he's even better known for writing the 1959 novel, Psycho, on which the iconic Alfred Hitchcock film was based.

Welcome, Walter

Though "Catspaw" aired as the seventh episode of TOS season two, it actually was the first episode in which Walter Koenig played Chekov. Its airdate was shifted to run closer to Halloween.

But... Can You?