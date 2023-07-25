Catching Up With Scarlett Pomers

StarTrek.com: For much of your time on the show you were very much like Naomi, the only kid amongst a lot of adults. Would you agree?

Scarlett Pomers: Totally. I’ve never been a shy person, especially as a kid. I’m pretty outgoing and friendly to people. When you work as a child actor you’re around adults all the time, whether it’s a show, a movie or a commercial. And even if there are a lot of kid actors in the scenes with you, it’s all adults around the set. So everybody has to interact with everybody, from the director to the craft service people to the lighting guys. It helps to be friendly and be cool to everybody because you’re going to be with them a lot of the time.

Plus, they’re the ones who make you look good. So it’s always good to make friends with the lighting people and the grips and the people who build the sets. And they work the hardest, too. They’re there before anybody else setting things up in the morning and they’re there when everyone else is done, still working five hours after you’ve left. So I always appreciated everybody who worked around me because without everyone else it’s just people standing there talking.