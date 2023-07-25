Catching Up With Voyager's Creepy Clown

How did Voyager come your way? Was it an offer or did you audition?

MCKEAN: It was an offer. My manager called and said, “Do you want to do a Star Trek?” I said, “Let me read it. It sounds possible.” I read it and thought, “That’s the damn scariest clown in the world. That’s a good thing.” Immediately, I thought about Lon Chaney’s quote about clowns, how the scariest thing in the world would be to answer your door at night and see a clown standing in your front yard. So, to be able to play that, even though I was just a computer program, was a lot of fun. I had to be very scary, and I don’t often get a chance to be scary.

Had you ever experienced anything like the makeup and costume you wore for “The Thaw”

MCKEAN: No, it was pretty elaborate. It was about two and half hours in makeup. I’d actually worked with Tim Curry, and I asked him how long the makeup took for his evil persona in Legend. He said, “Well, the first time we put it on, it was 10 hours.” I said, “What are you talking about?” He said, “That was for the test. Ten hours.” Eventually, they got it down to six and a half hours for the makeup and wardrobe and the fake hoofy-feet and all the sh-t he was wearing. That would probably drive me insane. But when Star Trek came along, it seemed like it would be fun. The first time I saw the way the makeup was, this kind of split-screen, horizontal Harlequin thing happening, I was impressed. The outfit was made to look like brain tissue, that wrinkly grey thing. So I thought, “I could do this.” And it was fun. Michael Westmore, who did the makeup, was great. The only thing that bothered me was that they had to keep redoing my lips, because my lips are really crazy-sensitive.