Catching Up With Voyager Guest Virginia Madsen

Let’s shift to Hell on Wheels since you just mentioned it. Second season episodes are airing now and you've got a recurring role as Mrs. Durant, the wife of Meaney’s character. How did that opportunity come about?Madsen: That came as a surprise, as usually the best jobs do for me. I was already a really big fan of Hell on Wheels. So you can imagine my delight walking onto set and seeing it all come to life and being able to walk in as a character on the show. I’m playing Mrs. Durant and it’s really funny because Colm is here at this convention, too. We weren’t on the same Star Trek show, but he’s still a part of that whole lore.Did that come up in any of your conversations with Meaney?Madsen: Oh yeah, immediately. I didn’t want to embarrass him, but he knew that I’d been on Star Trek and I knew that he’d been on it. Originally, I had to cancel coming here because of the show’s shooting schedule, but since he was coming I think he made it possible for me to come, too.Back to Mrs. Durant, what interested you about her as a character?Madsen: I can’t reveal too much about her, obviously. But I can say that she’s a very powerful woman who’s married to a very powerful man who is misbehaving. I’m doing three episodes now and I’m hoping if the show comes back that they’ll ask me to do more.You’re also doing the film Jake Squared. What’s that and what do you play?Madsen: That’s a comedy with Elias Koteas. It’s a little indie.You have done a lot of sci-fi and horror films. Do you like the genre, and is it a coincidence that you’ve done so much of it? Is it something you’ve pursued or maybe where the opportunities happened to be?Madsen: I love the genre. Those were always things that I looked for specifically because I am a fan of the genre, but it’s very hard to find a good script in fantasy, sci-fi or horror, especially horror. So it took me all those years after Candyman to find another that I liked in The Haunting in Connecticut. I made Highlander II because it was shooting in Buenos Aires and I really wanted to work with Sean Connery. I totally admit it! Christopher Lambert was great, too. But all of the rest of them have been things I sought out by choice.You’re here in Las Vegas. How are you enjoying your first Star Trek convention?Madsen: I never got to do this before. I’m so elated. I’m like a kid because I’m a fan, too. Right after I did the episode I was like, “Does this mean I get to go to conventions?” And they said, “Yeah, you do.” It never happened until now, and it’s been wonderful so far. I get to meet people and interact with them, and I love that.