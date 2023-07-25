Catching Up With Trek's Lt. Kevin Riley... Bruce Hyde

What do you remember most about shooting the episodes?

HYDE: The singing part is what is still most vivid to me. I feel a certain affinity to that song, “I’ll Take You Home Again, Kathleen.” It was, for a long time, for me like “Over the Rainbow” was to Judy Garland. I used to be asked to sing that song at every convention I attended. I don’t know if I’ll try it today. Right now, because of my voice, I sound a little like Louis Armstrong or Tom Waits.

The director of your first episode, “The Naked Time,” was Marc Daniels. He’d directed years of I Love Lucy and, pre-Trek, he had directed you in a play that you toured in for a while, right?

HYDE: Yes. He was very much a father figure to me and I loved working with him. I’d never done much film or television work and I was very uncomfortable, and I just remember Marc being so kind and so supportive to me. There’s a photo of him with me when I’m in the engine room after I’ve taken things over. His hands are on my shoulders, and I know exactly what that moment was. He was grabbing me by the shoulders, loosening me up and saying, “Relax.” So that’s what I remember most, being uncomfortable because I was so new to it and having this wonderful, generous man be my director.

You mentioned earlier that you dropped out of the acting game after six or seven years. Why?

HYDE: The last thing I did professionally was to act and sing in Hair, in a production of the show in San Francisco. I did that for a year and I got very active in imbibing psychedelic drugs. After a year of playing a hippie on stage I decided that I wanted to stay in San Francisco and play one for real. So I dropped out of acting and I lived in San Francisco for 10 years. I was a housepainter most of the time and then I became a personnel manager for a large house-painting company. And, really, I went off to find God, to find a lot of “self.” San Francisco was full of truth-seekers in those days and I really wanted to find myself. I found some brilliant teachers, but really, I was pretty f—ked up, and I’m really fortunate to have survived all that. A lot of people didn’t. I needed a lot of work, and I got a lot of work. And, right now, I can tell you, I have the best life. I’m married to a wonderful woman. We live in a house on the Mississippi River, overlooking the river. I have a wonderful job. Being a tenured, full professor at a university is one of the most-secure, fulfilling, flexible jobs you can have. I love my life. It couldn’t have turned out better.

You did conventions very early on, when they were first really happening. What was that like for you?

HYDE: It was very bizarre. At my first one, one of the questions during the trivia contest was, “What was the poison that Kevin Riley drank in the milk in the episode ‘The Conscience of the King?’” I thought, “Oh my God, this is so strange.” Sometime after that, someone else located me and asked me to do another convention. The ones I was doing were mostly small fan-run events. At the time I didn’t have a lot to say about what it was like working with William Shatner because it was three weeks work. And, at the time, I was living in San Francisco and writing songs. So I would take my guitar to these conventions. I’d written some good songs, and so I’d perform them for the fans. It was something different for everyone. So I’d get invited to another one and another one and another one. I don’t do very many of them now, but I still enjoy them, still feel so privileged to have them in my life, and it’s remarkable how different being a convention guest is from being a communications professor.