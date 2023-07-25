Catching Up with Trek's First Vorta, Molly Hagan

How did you enjoy working with the DS9 cast, especially Avery Brooks?

Avery is a brilliant actor and, frankly, I think I was intimidated by him. He was very kind to me but I think I was a bit freaked out.

What's the moment in “The Jem’Hadar” that you saw in the script and just couldn't wait to get on the stage to play? And why were you so excited to play it?

Number one, seeing that I was the first Vorta, the first of a new kind of previously undiscovered humanoid. Number two, seeing that I had telekinetic powers. Number three, finding out that I was in fact the bad guy. I just couldn’t wait. I immediately began working on a physical gesture that would indicate when I was using my telekinesis. I thought it could become the defining gesture of my people, like the Vulcan "Live Long and proper” hand gesture. So, I came up with a motion where both my hands looked like they were taking energy in from my body before I pulsed it back out through my hands. It reminded me of something I saw Bruce Lee do. It never got used because a) they had great special effects and didn’t need me to do any gestures to sell “my powers" and b) they were concerned that any future Vorta may not be able to replicate it. I was beyond disappointed.

That makeup was pretty exotic, and, as you noted, you were the first Vorta fans ever saw. What do you recall of Mike Westmore and the makeup team getting her look right? And what was it like to see yourself in a mirror when it was complete?

It was a thrill to get to meet Mike Westmore, let alone have something designed by him on my face. I was so excited to have my face cast done in the workshop where they imagined and created all the appliances. I loved my wig, loved the prosthetics and loved the beauty makeup they put on over it all. I thought I was so pretty. And the contacts! I loved the contacts. It made me instantly feel “other.” That is the beauty behind getting an opportunity to wear a Mike Westmore design. The outside helps the actor create an internal experience that they would not otherwise have. It makes the acting better.