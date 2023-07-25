Catching Up with Trek Novelist Dave Galanter

Dave Galanter has a day job, doing IT, but he’s found time over the years to write a number of Star Trek books. Among his contributions to the Trek literary galaxy: TOS: Crisis of Consciousness, VOY: Battle Lines, the TNG duology Maximum Warp, and The Original Series novel Troublesome Minds, plus several works of Star Trek short fiction. StarTrek.com sat down to chat with Galanter his Trek output and upcoming projects, during a visit to the Star Trek: The Original Series Tour in Ticonderoga, New York. Here’s what he had to say…