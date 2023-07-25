Catching Up With Trek (2009)'s Green Gal, Rachel Nichols

Right now, you’re acting on the small screen, starring in Continuum, which airs on Syfy. Your character is Kiera, a cop from 2077 fighting terrorists from 2077 in the present day. How much do you need to know about Kiera and what’s happening around her in order to play her?Nichols: I always say to people “I’m on a need-to-know basis,” and I rely heavily on Simon Barry, the show’s creator, to keep me on that basis. I like to find things out, character-wise, at the same time the audience does, in essence. For me, that’s when I read the script. If it’s not a performance-based beat, then I don’t need to know. There are things I do need to know. I need to know if so-and-so is my father in the future, or something like that. That would be very important. But, for me, the most complex idea I’ve worked with in building the character of Kiera is that I’m playing a character who knows the year 2077 very, very well and has no idea what it’s like to live in 2012. Personally, clearly, I lived in 2012, so I know 2012 very, very well, and I have no idea what 2077 is like.So, there’s a very important balance between having enough information, the right information and then having too much. If Simon were to sit me down and download on me the seven years he’s got in mind for this show, I think my brain would explode. And if I have a question, I usually go to Simon and Simon will say, “Yeah, this would be helpful for you. Let me tell you the back story,” or he’ll say, “You don’t need to know.” So, definitely, it’s a need-to-know basis kind of thing.You are in nearly every scene of Continuum and Kiera is constantly running, jumping, fighting. Just how physical a job is this for you?Nichols: I consider myself extremely to be someone who’s kind of known at this point for being physical and doing physical roles, whether it was G.I. Joe or Conan the Barbarian, and it really began with Alias, as far as the physical roles are concerned. I love fight scenes. I love action sequences. I think they look so cool when they’re all cut together and you’re up on the screen kicking butt. They keep me in shape while I’m working, that’s for sure, because I have to remain very physical, very active while we’re in production. It’s just another level. It’s one of the things I loved about the show when I first read it. Not only was there this great storyline and this great idea and this great character – I’m a mother, which I’d never done before, I’m from the future and I’m a law enforcement official – but I’m an ass-kicker. So it was all there for me. It’s demanding. It’s certainly demanding, but that’s the way I like it. I’m best when I’m busy, so this show definitely takes care of that need.

The fan boys out there love your costume. How about you?Nichols: I always joke with people on Twitter and with anyone who asks that, "When it’s on it looks so sexy, but getting me in and out of that thing is probably one of the more unattractive things you could ever witness." It’s me lying down on the floor of my trailer, feet in first, sucking it in. It’s a very complex operation. When it’s on, it’s hot and very sexy and, actually, very easy to work in. I’m grateful for that. The fabric is very flexible and I can do all my action stuff. But getting in and out of it is really complex. So that leaves a bit to desired, but I’m a fan of the aesthetic overall.Continuum joins a list of credits that includes The Amityville Horror, The Woods, Them, P2, Star Trek, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, Conan the Barbarian, and your upcoming film, Raze. Are you a genre fan or is this all a case of these are the opportunities that came along? Or maybe it’s something in between?Nichols: It’s a little bit of both. When I did G.I. Joe, people asked me if I played with the G.I. Joe toys as a child. I said, "No, I didn’t. My brother did, but I didn’t, really." I wasn’t a big comic reader, either. When J.J. did the first Star Trek movie he wasn’t super-familiar with Star Trek, and look what he did. He did such a great job with the first one. So it’s a little bit of both. I like the action in these movies and shows. I find that a lot of the female roles in the genre are very strong. It’s important to have strong female roles. Scarlett in G.I. Joe was tough. Angela in P2 was a real ass-kicker, that one. I like the genre so much because it usually represents women very well. Yes, you can have your certain damsel-in-distress moments, which we all enjoy, but for the most part, I’ve had the opportunity to play characters that really stand on their own and don’t need to be saved because they’re saving themselves. And that’s really cool.