Catching Up with TOS's Lindstrom, Christopher Held

What's life like for you these days?

Well, I live in a retired living place in Glendale, where the average age is 90. It's independent living, but some of the people are not so independent. And I'm the kid. Yeah, I’m only 85. There's a lady in the morning I usually say hello to, and she's about 103. She looks at me and says, "You never call, you never write." I say, "But Anita, you're confusing me with your son." She says, "It's the same with him. He never calls. He never writes."

Do you have kids, grandkids?

I have great-grandkids. A boy and a girl. They're turning one in November. And I have my son and daughter. He's going to be 62. My daughter's going to be 57. Actually, my daughter tells me that her age is none of my business. But she's afraid, because she's going to turn 60. I said, "Don’t worry about it. Sixty is not old, unless you have children that age."

So you're keeping busy.

Yes. I'm keeping busy at that place where I live. I do stuff. I do Shakespeare Made Simple, call Bingo, do talent shows. That sort of thing. I go work out about five times a week. I have meetings I go to. Various kinds. I’m going to audition for an over-60s talent show for the veterans in November. And I'll be doing stand-up comedy.

And here we are in Vegas. How do you enjoy meeting the fans and telling the old stories?

Well, I tell you, it's fabulous. I have never done it before. It's my first convention. It turns out I'm the new guy on the block. All these fans have been coming to this kind of thing for years, and it's the first time I'm showing up. I didn’t know about them. I didn’t have anyone representing me, or getting me to it. I did my first signing in November, in Los Angeles, at the Hollywood Show, but this is my first convention. And I have to tell you, there are people from that show who are here who are just over the moon that I’m here. The fans, they're just so kind and so nice. They remember the episode. And of course, my wife did an episode. And I have pictures of her. The last few that were autographed.