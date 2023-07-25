Catching Up with TOS's Kara, Tanya Lemani

Absolutely. It is so true. I was so shocked when I first started going to these events, because little kids would come up to me and say, "Miss Lemani?" I'd go, "Yes?" I see the little kids. They said, "Oh, we saw you." I said, "You saw me? Where?" "On Star Trek." And then they'd go into this discussion about it. And I’m just listening to them. I said, "Do you want a picture?" They'd go, "No, I don't have any money." I said, "Don't worry. You pick the picture you want."

Don't tell that to too many people. You'll be giving away a lot of pictures.

Not people. But little kids, you know? I just was so thrilled that little kids would know me, after all those years. I was just thrilled. And I’d give them the pictures no problem. But you know what it is? It is this... When you're working, and you're really having a hard time trying to get a job, and it's a tough business – tough, tough business, very competitive. And also, in those days, it was the kind of business where they’d take advantage of you if you were young and naive and stupid like I was. [LAUGHTER] I was very stupid. I’d get myself into more trouble. And I'd say, "Oh my God. How do I get out of this one… without hurting anybody's ego?

So you pay the price of going through that. Trying to get a job, and trying to survive, and so on and so forth. And now, it's paying off. You see people, and they're excited to see you. It lifts your spirits. You say, "Oh my God. It was worth it. It was." You give up so much of your time and your life when you're young, doing this, for the love of it. But I was just a little kid. The minute I started walking, I danced. It was a natural thing to me. And then I studied ballet. And at age seven, for the first time, I was on stage playing a lead. Everybody went crazy, because I would get myself into the role so much. It was a dramatic role. When I would come home I’d tell Mom, "Mommy, Mommy, I don't want to play that part. I want to play the happy girl." Because I would get myself into the role so much. I discovered that I loved it so much, doing it, acting?

The story goes that your agent sent you to audition for the episode, and neither you, nor he, really knew what Star Trek was…

I did not know. I’d never really got a chance to see it. So he said, "Just go get the job. Don't worry about it." So I went and auditioned. And I found out that they wanted someone who can deliver lines and who could dance. I guess I also looked right for the part. So I feel that that's why I got the role. And of course, afterwards, when I got the role, they wanted to try different makeup on me. For four days, I went to makeup. And they paid me for it, so I said, "I don't care."

That was Fred Phillips who was doing all this work on you?

I think so. I think so, yeah. But what happened is, they would put feathers on me. Different color feathers into my eyelashes, eyebrows, nose. Everywhere. Ears. And they would send me to Joe Pevney, the director. Joe Pevney would look and say, "Less!" "Less! Less!" Every time, you know? And at the end, he says, "I just want to see her face. I want to see her face. Don't worry about it." So that's how it happened. I loved working with him because he was a good director. And he was the nicest guy. So that was the beginning of it.

We’re going back almost 50 years now. What else do you remember of making that episode?

It was 48 years ago. I'm old, but not -- two years older!

We owe you two years. Here are your two years back. But please go on...

Right, right. I remember Joe Pevney talking to me about my close-up. Not every director really goes so deeply into it. I was saying my lines, and he says, "I don't want you to do that. I want you to look in that camera like a tunnel, as if you're in a tunnel. I want you to talk to Scotty through a tunnel, and really focus on him as if he's on the other side of the tunnel. You have to whisper to him. Whisper to him, so nobody could hear you." He just hypnotized me. And that's one of the things I remember very clearly. Of course, I remember Shatner cracking jokes, and Jimmy Doohan, he was a sweetheart. He was kind of pushing me away from Shatner.