Catching Up with TOS Guest Star Shari Nims

If our research is correct, you appeared with Elvis in Easy Come, Easy Go, in Star Trek, and then in an episode of The Wild Wild West. First, is that accurate? And, if so, why did you leave the business after those jobs?

Easy Come Easy Go was a first bit part. I spent a week on a boat on Catalina Island. Everyone got sea legs. Elvis was sweet, soft-spoken and very polite. He rowed me out in a dinghy to show me his compound. I didn't want to get out and meet his posse; not sure why. He was quite a bit older than I at that time and I was not star-struck. But he was sooo sweet. When we were in the boat, I had to lean in in order to hear him because he was so soft-spoken. I was so sad to learn of his struggles later on.

And, yes, I had a bit part on Wild Wild West. One of my first role. I played his "girlfriend." I have never seen nor remember the title of the episode. At that time, I didn't think of having pictures taken on set. I remember Bob (Conrad) being short and wearing heels... I think I was taller than him. He was very sweet as well and really cute, said I reminded him of his daughter. He had a boxing coach on set and was impressive. I liked the glamorous costume, and, as I remember, they gave me a trailer to use to change and hang out in. That was pretty neat, and the set was friendly and upbeat.

I left Hollywood because I was impatient and ignorant of the business, even though I had a commercial agent, acting agent and manager. It was not something I had ever aspired to do. Also... I got pregnant, married and moved to the beach and didn't look back until years later and realized the opportunity I had been given. I lived in the Hollywood Hills, working only for about three years. As I go through my "Hollywood" album, I realize I did a lot in such a short period of time and have wondered what life would be like had I had the burning desire, needed support, patience and guidance required for someone like myself.