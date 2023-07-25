Catching Up with TOS Guest Star... Louise Sorel

You are different things to different people: A stage actress, a soap villain, a popular Trek guest. When you walk down the street, and somebody recognizes you, what is the work of yours that they're most eager to talk about, more of than not? And is it a generational thing, too?

Yeah, I think it is. Two things: Days of Our Lives and Star Trek. There's so much other work, but those things sort of seem to have hooked people. It's the repetition of doing a show like Days and, of course, playing a villainess, which they always remember. Years ago, I did The Don Rickles Show. They tried to put him in a slot that really wasn't his. It wasn't right for him, but I adored Don and we had the best time. We had all the great comics, and also I did a show called Ladies' Man, which was a precursor to Murphy Brown. And when I turned on Murphy Brown and saw that it was the same writer, I just wanted to kill myself. I was basically doing the Candy Bergen role, a woman editor. There's just a lot of stuff, and you figure these things come and go and people don't remember them because they're from the past. So, it's whatever people enjoyed.

How did you land your role as Rayna on Star Trek?

I went in and talked to Gene Roddenberry, and they hired me.

What interested you most about Rayna as a character, particularly since she was an android?

Having not experienced that, it was a way ... without getting really actorly about it because I can't stand when actors talk about their work, basically trying to play something where there was an emotional involvement. You're an android, so you don't really have the facility. So, you're sort of stuck in a place where you can't really show a lot, or at least that's the way I felt. Nobody really talked to me about it, but I figured there couldn't be a lot of obvious emotional life going on, because that would belie the fact that she's an android. It was curious to me to try to play something and keep it very quiet. I was really young, and I was just doing whatever I was hired to do. I sort of had to figure it out myself. But it was fun to play. Of course, I laughed my head off with Shatner. We just laughed a lot. We had worked together before.