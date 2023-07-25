Catching Up With TOS Guest Lee Delano

What did you like about the part?Delano: I was born and raised in New York City, and I used to see people there just like Kalo, even when I went to high school. And it was fun to duplicate the kind of characters I used to see. So I kind of had that swagger, because I’d hear and see these guys.What do you remember of the shoot?Delano: It was just very fun, very pleasant. First of all, I knew Walt Koenig before he got the show. I’d known Leonard (Nimoy). It was fine. It was like homecoming week because I knew some of the people. An interesting thing that not too many people know is that Jimmy Doohan was one of my teachers at the Neighborhood Playhouse, when I was in New York. Jimmy was the assistant to Sanford Meisner, and sometimes when Sanford would be explaining something difficult, we – the students – would go up to Jimmy after the class and say, “Jimmy, what the heck did he say?” We’d have him interpret for us, because Sanford was kind of an intellectual. So I had an interest in doing Trek because of Jimmy, Walt and Leonard. The director, Jimmy Komack, was a very good director. So it was a pleasant experience.

You had some of the best lines in the whole episode…Delano: That’s true, I did. I loved it. I loved it. My favorite, and the one everyone asks me to do when I’m at a convention, is “Put your hands up over your head, or you ain’t gonna have any head to put your hands up over.” That was the one. And the fans love the whole fizzbin game. Actually, when I go to the conventions I have a game with cards that I call fizzbin that I’ll do for them. Everyone has fun with that.

Can we assume that “A Piece of the Action,” at the time, was just another job for a working actor? And at what point did you realize that Trek and, in the process, your episode, was part of a phenomenon?Delano: It was absolutely just another job. I don’t think anyone thought it was going to become what it’s become, Star Trek. Maybe someone had that kind of foresight, but I just thought it was a fun show. A few years later, after they’d shut down and stopped filming, it started to gain this momentum. There were all of these conventions. They started doing the movies. I thought, “My God…” But it was really a well-written series. The actors all did a wonderful job and were perfectly cast.