Catching Up with TNG Guest Star Barbara Williams

Your performance was, in a way, half of a whole, as Eric Pierpoint played Voval. Did you see the performances as symbiotic? And how much of a chance, if any, did you have to discuss it, even work with Pierpoint?

I guess the people making casting decisions thought we were believable as the same alien. I don’t remember discussing it. I rarely saw him because we weren’t on the set at the same time.

What's the line in the “Liaisons” script that you got that you just couldn't wait to get on the stage to play? And why were you so excited to play it?

Anna/Voval did everything she could, with her limited understanding of human intimacy, to win Captain Picard’s affection. She stages an accident. She disables him with a device. She nurses and coddles him, but he doesn’t respond to her in the way she thinks he should. Finally, she throws him to the ground, quite forcefully, and says “Why don’t you love me?” That was so much fun. We did it several times because we kept breaking up.