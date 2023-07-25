Catching Up with TNG Guest Star Amy Pietz

What interested you about the character?

Just being on the show. It was a very small role. I was a security officer, and I got to beam somebody up. I wanted to be a part of history. I wanted to be a part of history, and I'm so grateful I got to be. I mean, come on, it's Star Trek. It's amazing, as you well know.

What else do you recall about your days on set?

I was there for probably four days, five days, so I'd show up and head to my trailer and then go to the makeup trailer, and the makeup trailer is where I got to spend the most time listening, mostly listening. I did very little talking, being a green newbie with such a small role, and I got to listen to the other cast members discuss their day and the process and watch them go through their sometimes hours and hours of makeup. They were warm and friendly, like all great actors you get to meet on any series, and they were professional and encouraging and kind and sweet. It was a nice vibe on set, really calm, really nice. Everybody had a good time. But, for me, being on the sets was the greatest thing in the world. I remember all I would do was walk around the set, touch things. I sat in (Picard’s) chair, too. Those doors that slid open so easily and made that sound, I realized they were just a pulley system that the backstage guy would pull on a rope and it would open the doors. But it was very theatrical. I kept thinking, "This is just like doing a play. This is like being onstage and up close and personal.” It's all clearly fake, but in my imagination, it made it even more special to know that it didn't matter. It transcended all that once you were watching an episode and you could believe that the invisible was visible, and you really felt them floating in space. They weren't at Paramount. They were literally in the universe. It just goes to show you the power of our minds and how, when we suspend our disbelief like that, we can do that with anything.