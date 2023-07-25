Catching Up with TNG Guest Barbara Alyn Woods

What are you up to these days in terms of work and life?

I am trying to squeeze in work for myself whenever I can. I have three daughters who are full-time working actresses, so it's very important to me to be on set with them as often as I can, which means being very choosy when it comes to which projects I accept. Natalie is on The Goldbergs and Gotham and just finished episodes of iZombie and Chicago Fire. Emily just finished a film with McG, a horror/thriller called The Babysitter, and also Replicas, where she plays Keanu Reeves' daughter. Alyvia just was in Christmas of Many Colors, the sequel to Coat of Many Colors, where she played a young Dolly Parton, and is also the lead character in an Amazon original movie for American Girl. And she continues her role as Faith on CBS's Young and the Restless. I call our family "the circus family" because we're always traveling from city to city and never know what is on our plates next.

Trek fans know you from your TNG episode, but if people run into you on the street, what of your other performances are they most eager to talk about with you? We’re assuming Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, One Tree Hill and probably Seinfeld. So, those and what else?

Trek fans are the most loyal fans, but I've been fortunate enough to be on a few shows that have a major following as well. One Tree Hill was on the air for nine years, and is now one of the most-viewed series on Netflix. Also, Seinfeld has had a resurgence in the last couple of years too. So yes... I'm often recognized for that character. It's fun because my fans who watched Honey, I Shrunk the Kids grew up and became my fans of One Tree Hill.