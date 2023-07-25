Catching Up With TNG and DS9 Guest Star, Julia Nickson

I am the happiest I have ever been and feeling grateful that I live in one of the most diverse cities in the world that is known and celebrated throughout the world. I believe that like many actors that have spent years spiraling through the ups and downs of the entertainment industry, one settles into a certain gratitude, understanding that it is not the achievement of goals that brings total satisfaction, but the attitude with which one is able to embrace life. We live in an uncertain world, and I am aware of how fortunate I am.

If our facts are correct, you auditioned for the role of Tasha Yar on TNG. What do you recall of that process and how close did you get to landing the role?

I remember the outfit I wore, a white linen suit with very sheer sleeves by ABS. The casting director surprised me many years later, by describing it exactly. I can't give you many more details. Auditions are always nerve-wracking. There are usually large numbers of people in the room and one only hopes that words will actually emerge from one's mouth at the appropriate time. I am sure Gene Roddenberry was in the room. I didn't feel that I blew it in any way. It was a decent read. I do remember thinking I lost out to Marina Sirtis, which makes me believe I actually read the sides for Counselor Troi and not Tasha.

As far as you know, was your casting as Ensign T'Su in the TNG episode "The Arsenal of Freedom" a result of you're having come so close on the Yar role?