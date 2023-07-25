Catching Up with The Salt Vampire, Sandra Gimpel

An actress, dancer and stuntwoman, Gimpel brought the character to vivid life. Intriguingly, “The Man Trap” did not mark her first Trek work; she’d played one of the veiny Talosians in the rejected pilot, “The Cage.” Gimpel went on to a long career in Hollywood as a stunt person and stunt coordinator, breaking plenty of ground for women along the way. She’ll turn 77 on September 17, but only recently ended a long run doubling Cloris Leachman on Raising Hope, and she’s still working, having just wrapped a movie in which she’s acting. StarTrek.com sat down with the vivacious Gimpel for an interview over breakfast during the recent Star Trek Las Vegas event. She discussed her Trek experiences and brought us up to speed on her life today. Here’s what she had to say…

What are you up to these days?

What's life like? I gotta tell you, it's great. I'm still working, thank the Lord. And still falling out of buildings and doing stunts. And as long as I keep going to the gym, the doctor said I’m fine. [LAUGHTER]

Do you have kids, grandkids?

I have a daughter. No grandkids. She's not married. She's a grown-up. And the funny part is, is that she was with somebody for quite a while, and then she broke up with him and bought a house about four blocks from me. And it worked out really nice.

Go all the way back. How, when, and why did you get into stunt work?

I was a dancer. And in Los Angeles, there was a place called Pacific Ocean Park. It had a Westinghouse Show, and I was dancing in the Westinghouse Show. I auditioned for West Side Story and got the job as a Jet, and Westinghouse wouldn't let me out of my contract. So I finished my contract and auditioned for The Pleasure of His Company, with Fred Astaire. Edith Head was picking the girls, and I got picked. Got in the business. I did 15 pictures with Elvis Presley as a dancer. And then Central Casting was actually sending people out. They had stunt coordinators, but Central would send you out for little acting things.

Star Trek happened with the Talosians. They sent me out on that because they knew I could handle costume work and stuff, from dancing. I got the job as a Talosian, in the original pilot, "The Cage." Star Trek then knew I could handle costumes, so they called me back to be the salt monster. They said, "Can you fall down?" I went, "Sure!" So I did the hit against the wall. After that, I started doing Lost in Space. Paul Stader, who was the stunt coordinator on that show, said, "You could come to double Billy Mumy and do his stunts, if you go to the gym three days a week. I will teach you how to do stunts." And I went, "Cool!" I did the show for two years, the last two seasons, and never stopped.