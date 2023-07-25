Catching Up With The Delaney Sisters

Alissa, as a realtor, how different or similar to acting is selling someone on a house?

Alissa: I am a realtor at Coldwell Banker in Beverly Hills. I love selling homes and working with my wonderful clients. Listing appointments can feel like auditions; however, acting is more fun, for sure, because it's creative. The market is great right now in Los Angeles, so selling homes, although cutthroat at times, is a great career for me. It's the first time Heidi and I have had completely different jobs. Most identical twins we have met over the course of our lifetime work in the same field and together.

Heidi: It’s true, but we’re happy that we are doing our own thing these days.

Alissa: I’m hoping to get on Million Dollar Listings one of these days. I've recently started to make short three-minute movies as ads designed to showcase the features and qualities of each home I sell. We use actual actors in them of the homes I sell. It's kind of a new trend right now.

Heidi, you mentioned your daughters’ acting dreams. What's it like to have the apple not fall very far from the tree?

Heidi: Yes, lots of apples around here. Both of my daughters have been very fortunate to have had great experiences in this industry so far and at such young ages. We never intended to put them in this business, having started myself as a young adult. My girls expressed interest after they enjoyed a brief moment on the set of one of my husband, Craig Moss' films. We called a former agent of ours and the girls both started working right away. I have put my running shoes on and I feel like I am running a marathon right now. Sorry to deviate there a bit, but it is the greatest feeling to watch your child do something so well with ease, love and passion.

How did the two of you discover acting? And how often did you act in the same project?

Heidi: As young children, both Alissa and I were in love with musical theater. We grew up in Vancouver, BC. Singing, acting and lots of dance was how we spent our childhood days. And then we both went to University of Miami.

Alissa: I went to the school of music and Heidi to the theater arts to major in musical theater. We both had zero interest in doing anything else.

Heidi: We both did theatre in New York, and tours, and then moved to L.A. And then, sadly, we left the theater world behind. Actually, the first day we moved to in L.A., we shot a Double Mint Gum commercial. We mostly worked together as twins, which was fun, but if I could do it over I would have made sure we had different reps so we could work and be seen more as individuals rather than as twins.

Are you now both done with acting? If so, why? And how open would you be to stepping back in front of a camera if the opportunity presented itself?

Heidi and Alissa: Sure.

Alissa: We have both acted since... We do cameos and funny twin parts in some of Heidi's husband's films. Heidi more so than myself. She has never spent more time on sets, though, than she has in the last three years. My niece, Makenzie Moss, has quite a career these days in the film industry. She did three movies, all on location, last year, including a lead in the Steve Jobs movie by Aaron Sorkin/Danny Boyle.

Heidi: Spoken like a proud Auntie. Aside from happily standing beside the camera, I would love to step back in because acting is what I love, but coaching my daughters seems to be where I am at these days and I love that, too. Who knows, maybe one day, but I am not pursuing that right now.