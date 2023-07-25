Catching Up With Robert O'Reilly

To your thinking, who was Gowron? What was he about and what did he ultimately want?

O’Reilly: I’ll bring you to the insides of him. When I got the role, I had just finished the Shakespeare play King Lear, and I’d played Edmund in it. So I took a lot of what Edmund was and sort of slipped him into the character. I thought it absolutely fit. Remember, the way Gowron came in is not the way he went out. He went out as this bad, terrible Klingon, which I disagreed with strongly, but that’s fine. But the earlier part of Gowron’s arc, he was the outsider, the only one with honor, and he was sort of a crazed warrior who did not want to be anywhere near “hew-mons.” So it started off very, very differently. If you take the point of view of Edmund, he’s the outsider. He’s the “bastard,” just out there and not part of the group, and then he decides to defeat everybody and become head of the group. That’s really what Gowron did, too. He became the head of the group. So they were very, very similar in nature.

At first on a TV show, a character is the creation of the writers. Then, as time goes by, the actor inhabits the role and makes it his or her own. At what point did you sense the Trek writers writing to your strengths as an actor and to what you were bringing to the character on a daily basis?