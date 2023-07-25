Catching Up With Original Series and Deep Space Nine Guest Star Charlie Brill

How did you land the role?

BRILL: We were friendly with Leonard Nimoy. My wife, Mitzi, and I used to do a nightclub act. Mitzi got pregnant. I don’t know how. I’m not the father. I told Leonard that we couldn’t do the act for a while and Leonard said, “Why don’t you come and do my show?” I said, “What show is that?” He said, “Star Trek.” I said, “What’s that?” He said, “Why don’t you come to Paramount tomorrow. I’ll leave a pass and you can come ask for me on the set.” So I went to Paramount and he had a drive-on pass for me. I went on the set and he brought me into office. There was a man there who looked at me and said, “Arne Darvin.” I said, “What is that, a Jewish holiday?” He said, “No, you’re going to play Arne Darvin in a new episode.” I said to Leonard, “Boy, that interview went nowhere.” He said, “What nowhere? You just got a job, you schmuck.”

Did you play him as a human or as a Klingon posing as human?

BRILL: I played him as a Klingon posing as a human. And I’m happy about that because I didn’t have to go into makeup.

How easily did it come to you?

BRILL: It was pretty easy, actually. It was a lot of fun. I started to watch the show and, luckily, there were some Klingons on it. I saw how they were acting and how overbearing they were, and I took some of that from them.

As a kid watching that episode, I hated you as the character…

BRILL: Thank you. That’s the ultimate compliment.

We’re guessing you hear that a lot?

MCCALL: I can tell you, definitely, yes. We’ve heard it several times today, actually.

BRILL: I do hear that a lot and it’s nothing but a compliment. I love it. I love to be hated.

What do you remember about the shoot?

BRILL: I remember Bill Shatner always doing pushups. I asked him, “Why are you always doing pushups?” He said, “You want to try this on? Do you want to wear this skintight yellow costume? You’ll be doing pushups yourself.” I remember having a great time because I knew Leonard and I also knew a guy who is no longer with us, Stanley Adams. He was a friend of mine and he played the guy who sold the Tribbles on the Enterprise. It was a week of fun. It was a week of nothing but laughs.

Decades later, along comes Deep Space Nine. Take us to your close encounter with Ira Steven Behr that led to you reprising your role in DS9’s Tribbles episode.

BRILL: My wife and I were doing a play in Beverly Hills. Next door was a great pizza place called Mulberry Street. I went in when we had a 10-minute break for a slice of pizza. Then I got a call from Ira saying, “We had no idea for this anniversary of Star Trek. We were all sitting at Mulberry Street. You walked in and we knew exactly what we were going to do. We’re going to bring you back in for this Tribbles episode.” So, Ira and I did not talk at the pizza place. He put the call into me after the episode was written. Funny story: He tried to get me to say Klingon without the G, but I’m from Brooklyn, so it’s always going to be Klin-gone instead of Kling-on.

So that call from Behr was totally out of the blue for you…

BRILL: Completely out of the blue. I had no idea. When they told me how they saw me in the episode, I couldn’t believe it. I was doing another series at the time called Silk Stalkings and I asked the producer if he could give me an episode off so that I could do Deep Space Nine, and he said, “I can only give you three days off.” Ira told me had I given him more than three days the part would have been much, much bigger, but I couldn’t break away from Silk Stalkings to give them more than the three days. Still, it was the most fun I’ve ever had. To go on the Enterprise again was mind-blowing.