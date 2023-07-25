Catching Up with Nichole McAuley, Jeri Ryan's Photo Double and Voyager Guest Star

Let's go back in time to Voyager

one episode turn into much more?They set up an interview with women with similar body specifications as Jeri’s. We were at the studio and met with producers and the director of the episode they needed her for. It was a scene where they needed two bodies at the same time. Seven is seeing and speaking to herself as human. And then the reverse. At that time, I had no idea if it was for just one episode or several. As it turned out, we matched so well they kept me on.Some people may not know what photo doubling is. So please explain it a bit, and also the difference between second unit doubling and first unit doubling.

A photo double is used when they need body inserts for a shot like her hands on a keyboard, or the back of her while a reverse shot is being done on the other actor. Maybe her legs while walking. These can all take a lot of time setting up with lighting and all. They may need that particular actor on another set. So that’s when they can save time and use a double. I ended up working as a double for many actresses on several other movies and shows as well.

How many episodes did you work doubling Jeri?