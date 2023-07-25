Catching Up with Kirstie Alley

What do you remember of auditioning for the role of Saavik?

ALLEY: You know, it was a very bizarre period in my life. What had happened was I had not ever had an acting role. I didn’t walk around telling people I was an aspiring actress. Because who isn’t, in Hollywood? So I was doing some decorating jobs, and I was also a housekeeper. When I went for that audition, I could tell I did a good job. Nick Meyer liked me. Then he brought me back, and I did a good job again. I think I came in three times. And I was up against a lot of people who had worked a lot. So I had that against me. I wasn’t even in the Screen Actors Guild.

So then -- this is where it really seemed like it couldn't happen. And I’ve told this story before, but it was pretty significant in my life. I was supposed to have a meeting on a Monday for my final audition for Star Trek, in front of Paramount and the studio guys. That weekend, my parents were in a car wreck and my mother was killed. That was on a Friday night. I flew back to Kansas. It killed my mother, and my Dad was in bad condition. So I called my agent and I said, "I can't make this meeting Monday." He said, "Well, what do you want me to tell them?" I said, "Well, I want you to tell them what happened." He said, "But you realize it's already iffy to hire you, because you've never done anything. You're not in the Screen Actors Guild, and this could be your first movie. And now you're telling them that your mother died, and your father might be dying. And they start shooting in a month or something. And all that pressure on someone will probably mean you won't get the role." I said, "I understand, but I’m not leaving my Dad. So you're gonna have to tell them that, and you're gonna have to tell them that I can come back into town when my Dad is out of danger. Out of intensive care."

So he told them that, and...?

ALLEY: By some kind of huge miracle they said, "Okay. We'll wait." Which I still, to this day, am more grateful for than anything that's ever happened in my career. I just can't believe that they would have been so thoughtful and amazing. Still, to this day, I can't believe it. So there you go. And then what I did do with my Dad was, he was sort of in a semi-coma. I took a picture, an 8 by 10 of myself, and I said, "Dad, look, I really want to be in a movie." I said, "This is my picture. I want to be an actress." I don't even think I’d told my parents I really wanted to be an actress. I go, "And when you get out of here and you're doing well, I get to go audition for this." That night -- I’m not even making this up. This would seem so made-up, in a movie -- but that night his doctor called me and said, "Your Dad has pulled out all of his tubes, and we're going to see if he can make it on his own." I was like, "Okay." Then, the next day when I went in, he said, "So you're gonna be an actress. You're going to be in a movie."

Saavik was half-Vulcan, half-Romulan. What interested you most about her as a character?

ALLEY: I liked Spock. I was a big Spock fan. I didn’t have a lot of thought in it. The only thought I really had was, I knew I wanted to be an actress. I knew I wanted to be in a movie. And I knew that my eyebrow could raise up. And I thought, "Oh, I can do this. And I can look like Spock. I can make this happen." So that was about as much thought as there was.

So your naiveté and inexperience probably played right into the role.

ALLEY: It might have. I would like to sound like I was more intelligent and gave it more thought, but I didn't. I just thought, you know, "They're half Romulan and half Vulcan."