Catching Up with Kellie Flanagan, the "Blonde Girl" from "Miri"

For two years, I played Candace Muir on The Ghost and Mrs. Muir, which is where most of the people on my Kellie page know me from. It’s been popular, still, Down Under, and has been shown on television in the U.S. in the last couple of years, as well. My experiences in television were, without exception, positive. I loved it. Sometimes I got carsick on the way to Beverly Hills for an interview, but that was about the worst of it. To be able to spend all that time on set, it was like an incredible playground where the entire point was creativity – if it’s the right circumstance with the right people, it’s an amazing way for a child to grow up. I do recognize that many of my peers did not have great experiences and so my good fortune is not intended to offset any discomfort or trauma that young actors may have experienced, and there are, naturally, a host of concerns in these situations. I am proud to say that my daughter studies science and I would be equally proud if she had chosen the business. But maybe a little more nervous.

You will be attending The Hollywood Show this weekend. How excited are you to meet the fans, sign photos and also to catch up with some co-stars you probably haven't seen in years?Since I’ve never been to an autograph show professionally, or at all, I am super-excited to meet people, including fans of the show and others I worked with way back when. I have a Facebook page where fans of various shows I have worked on sort of gather to stay in touch and it’s been one of the most remarkable experiences of my life to get to “know” these people, and to see that they care. It’s really touching, and to have been involved with TOS is truly one of the best things that ever happened to me, even though I was only six at the time.

As an adult, you went on to write a book (Lucky To Live Here: Your Guide To Life In The Yosemite Mountain Area), to produce, to blog and to do all sorts of other things. What of your post-acting work are you proudest of?In terms of being a creative person, I have enjoyed and taken advantage of all opportunities to express myself. I am even in ASCAP because I wrote a song with a guitar in one hand and a glass of wine in the other, about 25 years ago. Just pointing out that, if you say yes to opportunities and don’t put too much red tape in the way, great things can happen on a comfortable scale. Success to me means having some freedom to operate in this world, a long marriage, good family, dear friends, satisfying work, pets, some laughs and lots of beauty all around. I think I worked hard and also really lucked out. I still work hard. The thing I am very most proud of is my daughter, Clara Briley. True.In a perfect world, what's next for you?A memoir and a one-woman show. The Hollywood Show will take place today through Sunday at the Westin Los Angeles Airport Hotel. Go to www.thehollywoodshow.com for more information.