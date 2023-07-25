Catching Up with Juliana Donald, TNG & DS9 Guest Star

Juliana Donald is recognized today as a jewelry designer, but in a previous life she hung out with Kermit the Frog, got embroiled in the drama when Dr. Apgar was murdered and Riker was accused of the crime, and gave Quark oo-mox. That’s to say that Donald starred as Jenny in The Muppets Take Manhattan, her feature debut, before playing Tayna in the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode “A Matter of Perspective” and Emi in the Deep Space Ninehour “Prophet Motive.” Donald is set for an autograph/photo ops appearance at The Hollywood Show, which will take place July 8-10 at the Westin Los Angeles Airport Hotel. And, in advance of the event, StarTrek.com spoke to Donald about her Trek experiences, which also included Star Trek: Borg, as well as The Muppets Take Manhattan and her current projects. Here’s what she had to say…

What's life like for you today? What are you working on? Where do you live?

DONALD: Life today is a total turnaround for me from my acting career. I made a decision about eight years ago to go to graduate school. Originally, I was studying business, but it turned into geology, then design and gemology and now I am designing jewelry and traveling to India regularly. It is a wild change in my life and I still do occasional acting gigs, but most of the time I am at a computer or with a sketchbook in my hands, or in a factory in Jaipur, India.

I still live in the Los Angeles area at the moment. Outside of acting and design, I have two other obsessions, piano and ballet. I used to be a professional ballerina, dancing with the Washington Ballet, and still take classes twice a week. I would do more, but have so many dance injuries that I swim other days. I was a varsity swimmer in college, so being in a pool regularly is my time to totally relax and shut out all the phones and computers from my life. It feels like a Zen experience when I swim laps. My other passion is piano. I have been playing classical piano since I was three. I learned to read music before I learned to read. I take weekly lessons to learn jazz piano, which is something I have wanted to learn since as long as I can remember.

I am not married, but am in a long-term relationship. No kids, but I do have two cats named Mingus -- yes, after Charles Mingus – and Doctor. He was originally named Django Reinhardt, but he seemed to prefer the name Doctor, so I obliged his desire.

You'll be at the Hollywood Show in July. What's the pleasure you take in meeting the fans, signing photos, posing for photos?

DONALD: I love meeting new people. I think everyone is special and there has never been someone I have met I have not learned something from. So, it is a pleasure. Signing photos and posing for pictures is a lot of fun.