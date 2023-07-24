Catching Up With Jeffrey Combs

Across your time in the Star Trek franchise, you've played Andorians, you've played Ferengi, you played Vorta, but — going back to the supercomputer — this is your first time playing a supercomputer. How does it feel to add a new Star Trek species to your resume?

JC: I feel like the bouquet has got another flower in it. As an actor... I was taught early on to try to be as versatile as you can, because when you're versatile, you can survive and you will work. And that doesn't always work, especially in film and television, because they always want to pigeonhole you and say, "If we need that, we know who to go to." But in the Star Trek world, with the special effects, makeup, and wardrobe, there is an ability to transform yourself. And I was very, very lucky to be able to get in there and then, in quick succession, do two different characters, which then led them to sort of begin to accept that I could do yet more. I'm just really, really one of the more fortunate actors in the business.

I do remember my agents calling me to say, "They want to book you for Deep Space Nine for a next episode." And I would say, "Okay, great. That's great, but wait, which character?" And my agent would have to say, "I don't know, let me call, I'll call you back." Do you know how lucky that is? I knew it at the time! I am asking which role, not a role but which role. This is a blessing of riches here, and [I’m] so very fortunate that they saw me as being able to be sort of a utility player, if you will. Different positions like baseball, third base, outfield, shortstop, where do you want me?

It's a fantastic episode. I was laughing so hard when I was watching it. Lower Decks is fantastic, and having you there was just so wonderful.

JC: He's just trying everything he can. Just see, hey, I love you. It's a beautiful dress. Plug me in. Just anything. He's a manipulator, but he's also pretty transparent about it. He's still a computer. He's not quite... you can kind of still call him on it. I honestly thought that he had succeeded!

When it was revealed that you were returning for Lower Decks, the fandom was just absolutely overjoyed. What does the fandom's affection for you and your roles mean to you?

JC: It's everything. In this time of social connectivity that didn't really exist too much at all during Deep Space Nine, a little more of it during Enterprise, but you were always kind of... For years, people didn't quite get the feedback that they get now. And the only place that kind of did get it was if you went to conventions. It was always an eye-opener for Star Trek actors. They do this job, they go home, they get another one, they do it, but there's no interactivity. When you're in makeup, if you go to the store to buy milk, no one goes, "Hey, you're that guy!" Because you're under all that makeup, so no one recognizes you. But when you go to a convention, you suddenly get flooded with the enthusiasm that's out there for you. When you do stage work, you get it immediately. When you do film, it's a delayed reaction. Star Trek fans are legion, and I love them, and they have good hearts and they're kind, and that's why they're Star Trek fans.