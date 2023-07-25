Catching Up with IDW's Boldly Go Comic-Book Adventures

5 – New Vulcan

Boldly Go takes place in the pockets of the sped-up construction montage of the new Enterprise at the end of Beyond. Everyone doesn't just stand there holding cocktails as the ship was being rebuilt. Captain Kirk, for example, takes a commission as acting Captain on the USS Endeavour, bringing Bones with him.

It's neat to see our gang on a different ship, but the best is seeing Uhura and Spock … on vacation?

We meet up with them just kinda chilling on New Vulcan, a desert planet where Spock wears a cool black cloak and Uhura does her hair-up in a fairly T'Pring-ish fashion. Their holiday is cut short, though, when Uhura, who likes to check long-range scans even during a sabbatical, translates some troubling transmissions. Alas, her first sip of Sarek's Plomeek Soup is delayed for another day.

4 – Different Timeline, Same Villains

The signal that Uhura unscrambles is a repeated phrase: one that we fans have known now for decades. Resistance Is Futile!

Finally, the existential threat of the Picard era meets up with Kirk, and for reasons that are quite pleasing for fans who have embraced the comics as canon. If you turn back in your textbooks to the Countdown series that preceded Star Trek (2009), we saw how Nero's Romulan mining ship, the Narada, was retrofitted with Borg nanoprobes. (The Tal Shiar had been experimenting with Borg technology they somehow acquired.)

When the Narada zipped through the wormhole (destroying the Kelvin and creating a split in the timeline) the “early” appearance of Borg tech so deep in the Alpha Quadrant sent out a ping. And now those dastardly Cubes and Spheres are flying in to answer the call.