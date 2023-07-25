Catching Up with Gul Evek, Richard Poe

You first read for several human characters, right?

Yes. And none of them panned out. I finally convinced them I could do a Cardassian, apparently, or they just threw it to me. I can't quite remember, but one day I got a call, “Come and do this small part in Deep Space Nine. It's about voles.” It was a one-scene part, maybe six lines. That was “Playing God.” Apparently, I impressed them enough by doing it that they gave me another episode, a Next Generation episode, and a name, Gul Evek. That was, actually, the biggest of the six shows I did. It was "Journey's End," and I had a lot to do in it. Great experience. They kept throwing them to me. It was nice.

How surprised were you to get the call each time to come back, because that was really unusual, having one character cross series like that?

I'd like to think that I was doing a good enough job that they said, "Let's just see what happens. Let's keep him going." There was never any explanation. My agent called and said, “They’ve got another Star Trek for you. They'll deliver the script to your hotel." I was living in an old Tennessee Williams kind of hotel in Koreatown. I was out in the middle of nowhere, living hand to mouth. It was a great, wonderful little series of events.

You ultimately did "Journey's End" and "Preemptive Strike" for TNG, "Playing God," "The Maquis, Part 1" and then "Tribunal" for DS9 and the Voyager pilot, “Caretaker”…

Right. That's right.