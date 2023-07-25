Catching Up with Greg Grunberg

You're going to be the next Sam Jackson in terms of the highest grossing actor...

That's right, exactly! Oh, my God, falling into that. No, it's more of like, I'll talk to him and he'll say, "Oh, I'm signed on to do this." I'll say, "Look, it goes without saying, I'd love ... " He's like, "Oh, please." A guy like that he has to look out for ... It's easy to get lost in the cracks. They're big projects. The last thing they're going to be thinking about is someone like me. Although now, I've done some good stuff, and it benefits the movie for me to be in it. Still, it's a testament to our friendship, and how much he wants to hang out. I was supposed to play Olson in the first movie, and I couldn't do it. I ended up doing the voice of Kirk's evil stepdad, or whatever he was. When this opportunity came up, he said, "I think I've got something great for you." Finnegan was just a great... He wasn't named Finnegan on the set. I was like, "Simon (Pegg), you know what? I think... I don't have a name yet." He said, "What do you want to..." I said, "There's a character that I really love from an episode called 'Shore Leave,'" and I said, "That would be a really cool character to bring back, because he went toe to toe ... He was in the imagination. The bully he never faced, in his dreams ... It was cool. Now, with Westworld, it's interesting. You know, that episode was sort of a Westworld kind of episode. Kind of a Fantasy Island kind of episode, which is interesting... comes full circle.

Go back to Olson for a moment. Why did that not happen?

Well, the truth is it was scheduling. I had co-written and starred in a movie that I produced called Group Sex. It's a romantic comedy about a sexaholic recovery group. It was a big project for me. I had Henry Winkler, Tom Arnold, and all these people in it. When you have a low budget, you can't change locations. They called about Star Trek and Olson, and it was exactly when I was deep into Group Sex. That Olson sequence was a big sequence, diving down, and all that hook stuff. It would have been great for people to see me in a red shirt, and go, "Oh, man, he's going to die," but, it didn't work out with my schedule. That was one of the only times that I truly regretted having to say to J.J., "I can't make it work." And they couldn't move their schedule. That was stunts, locations, special effects. They're not going to move it for me. It just didn't work out.

Then Abrams called and said, "Come in and do this voiceover"?

I didn't even come in and do it. I did it at home first as a temp, and sent it in. Then, I went in and we worked together on it. Yeah, it was fun. It was a great half hour working with J.J.