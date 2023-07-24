Catching Up with Star Trek: Voyager's Ethan Phillips

StarTrek.com: Let's talk about Neelix. When you started, what were you expecting, hoping for, in terms of the character's evolution?

Ethan Phillips: He seemed to be kind of a scalawag in the pilot — a junk dealer and somebody who was an opportunist and finagled his way on board so that he could find a home. I think he'd gotten sick of scouring the Delta Quadrant for a living. Also, he wanted to protect his friend Kes. That was kind of laid out in the pilot, but I had no idea where he was going to go. I just kind of went from show to show. I had no expectations.

To tell you the honest-to-god truth, the first few seasons, I made some suggestions and gave some ideas, but they knew what they wanted to do and they had their agenda, and that was fine with me. My job was to show up and to bring to life the words they wrote, and that's what I did. But I was very pleased, though, with where Neelix ended up. That was a wonderful place to put him, because he was a very emotional guy and a person who really loved people and socializing. To have him find a family at the end and have a child and be back with his own [species], it gave him some really sweet closure, I think. I didn't see him back down on Earth. I don't know what he'd do there, being the only Talaxian on a planet filled with humans. He'd have been a freak. So it was much better that he ended up where he ended up. I was very glad about that.

StarTrek.com: While he ended up in the perfect place, it took a while. For much of the show, one day he was the cook, the next the morale officer, and so on. That had to get a little frustrating...

Ethan Phillips: First of all, the makeup was extremely tedious because I was in the chair for five hours a day, sometimes two or three days in a row. I was tired a lot, because I couldn't sleep in the makeup. So I was always awake for 18 hours. When I had a big show, it was pretty exhausting for me. But I've made a living playing the sixth banana. That's fine with me. I'll take what I get, you know? What am I going to do, promote the character? I couldn't go across the Paramount lot over the writers' building and go, "Hey you guys, what the f--- is going on? You're making him too tertiary." That's not how I operate. I'm an actor that gets the job and does it. I didn't think going to bat for different storylines for Neelix would have any impact, nor do I even think that way [in general, as an actor]. This was a TV show and it was my job to come in and do it.