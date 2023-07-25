Catching Up with DS9's Melanie Smith

Star Trek is this 50-year-old phenomenon, and you have a nice little piece of the puzzle. It's got to feel great.

I have to say, I've been blessed throughout my whole career, because almost everything I’ve done has become a bit of a legacy. Right? So, from As the World Turns to Seinfeld to Curb Your Enthusiasm, and I did four Aaron Spelling series. But this one, Star Trek, was different, because there is what I had said before about Tora Ziyal being a dreamer. I really believe that the imagination that this show was built on was about a dream for all of us. So, being a part of that and seeing how the lineage is growing, and now it's the 50th and there was just the new movie and there’s a new show on the way. This is one of those things that, because it's so creative and enormous and vast, it'll never end. I was in the elevator and I said to this one gentleman, "Oh, so you're a Trekkie." And he's like, "Yeah. My brother got me into it when I was eight." Then you walk around, and you see all these little kids here, and you're like, "It is something that is passed down." That's really cool. And everybody's so smart, by the way.

You're walking down the street and fans recognize you. What are the things they talk to you most about, in terms of your credits?

Well, I have three major fan bases. I was on As the World Turns for five years. The soap opera people are absolutely devoted. They love you. They remember everything about you. Deep Space Nine is a little different because, even coming to the convention, everybody came up to my table and went, "Seriously? That's what you look like in person?" But I do get people saying things to me like, "Were you Tora Ziyal?" And I'll say, "Well, yeah. How did you know?" And they say, "Your teeth." They'll recognize my teeth. Then, everywhere I go, I get Seinfeld, because that moment was named the funniest moment in television history by AOL and Barbara Walters. And it was Oprah's favorite moment.

Anything on DS9 we did not ask you, that's important to you that you want to talk about?

The fans asked a question that I thought was really cool. What would you want to have done differently if you'd have stayed on the show? What would you have had your character do? I said two things. One was I would have gotten my father into relationship counseling, because I think he really wanted to have deep, deep relationships, but he was so broken. More… globally, I wish she had the chance to close that gap between the Bajorans and Cardassians, because I think it was possible. I think she really, truly, in a pure and innocent way, represented that potential. And that got shot down. But it was a gift to be able to play her as long as I did, because it was also a place where I discovered a lot about myself, and how much I wanted to be a part of love in the world. It was one of my favorite experiences as an actor. If it went on longer, if I could have taken the makeup, I think it would have been amazing to see what she accomplished.