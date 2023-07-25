Catching Up with DS9 Guest Star, Chris Sarandon

I wish I could give a definitive answer, but it's been many years since I've seen it. So, my memory -- which is more suspect these days -- of the actual finished episode has faded. I'll leave it up to the viewer to decide.You attend the occasional convention or autograph show. How do you enjoy meeting the fans of your work? That's got to be an interesting experience, hearing how what you've done as an actor has moved or inspired them...I love doing these shows. In the theater, one has a palpable connection with the audience, but in movies and TV the "audience" is the crew: there's not that great give and take. These conventions give me a chance to have one-to-one connection with the audience. And the fans are so genuinely thrilled to have a chance to share their enthusiasms and to express how the work has affected their lives. It's inspiring, humbling, and just plain fun.Your career dates back more than 50 years, to The Rose Tattoo on stage in 1965. What do you know now about acting and about the way careers ebb and flow that you wish you knew as a young man starting out in the business?Survival is the key. Constant rejection can destroy one’s confidence and the joy that performing can bring. An actor must learn early on to move on from these constant assaults on one's psyche and have faith that what one has to offer is unique and will be ultimately recognized enough for one to make a living doing it. It took me a while to realize this, but my goal was never to become famous, it was to have a career doing what I loved. In this regard, I've been lucky. The Rose Tattoo… You went waaay back.You've been in some great films, plays and TV shows. For you, what on your resume are you proudest of?Gosh, I can only think of one movie or play that I'm sorry I did, and it will remain nameless. I'm mostly proud that I've continued to work for as long as I have in a variety of roles in the theater, movies, and TV.Most people, when they think of you, immediately think of The Princess Bride, Dog Day Afternoon, The Nightmare Before Christmas and Fright Night. What's the overlooked credit, the one you believe deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as the four we just mentioned?