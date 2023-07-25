Catching Up with DS9 and Voyager Director, Anson Williams

Wow. Gosh, I'd have to think about that. I think my proudest scene, honestly, is the simplest scene, and that was the death of Bob's daughter in “Real Life.” It's simple, but it's powerful. But one of my favorite personal moments was from “Paper Moon.” I was able to go down and be there when Jimmy Darren pre-recorded in Frank Sinatra's studio at Capitol. Just to be there, and experience that, it was fantastic.Your worlds really tend to collide. How strange is it that here you are, all these years later, and you and Don Most have a Star Trek connection, since he guest starred on a Trek episode? And both of you are at Star Trek Las Vegas

this weekend.

Exactly. It's wild. I'm there because I directed some. He's there because he was in a two-parter or something. I think it's very coincidental. I don't do too many conventions, but I love the Star Trek one because it's so diversified with the people that come. It's so different than any other convention. It's so much fun, and I meet so many intelligent people... scientists, engineers, big Trekkie fans who are just brilliant people. It’s a fascinating experience to hang around all these people. I learn so much.What are you working on these days?Oh my gosh, I don't know if you've heard about it, but I've been in the product business for many years, along with entertainment. We've done a lot of good stuff, but we have a product now that's saving so many lives. Years ago, I almost killed myself. I was directing Slap Maxwell with Dabney Coleman, and I was driving back from location, and I was so exhausted from directing that day. It was so hot in the Palmdale desert. I ended up falling asleep and bouncing around in the desert. I almost died. My uncle was Doctor Heimlich…Creator of the Heimlich Maneuver…Right. I helped him promote it years ago. Well, we were very, very close, and I told him about it, and he said, "Anson, just cut up some lemons, keep them in the car. When you feel drowsy, just bite into it." He explained how this citric acid hit with the sour lemon hits the lingual nerve, on top of the tongue, and what happens is the body has an automatic reflex action of adrenalin. So, without anything in your system, you're immediately, instantly alert, awake and clear. He was such a genius at how the body helps the body. I looked it up. Sure enough, it's very old science. So, I did that for years and never had the problem again. Then, a few years ago, as we're thinking what's the next problem-solver product to produce for my company, I started researching drowsy driving, and I don't know if you know how catastrophic it is.

More people die from drowsy driving than texting, drinking and drugs combined. There's 168 million drowsy drivers and growing every year. One out of five admit to falling asleep, so you know it's more. More death, tearing families apart, losing kids, losing fathers, losing mothers, all from falling asleep at the wheel, and no one's done anything about it. Coffee doesn't do it. It takes 20 minutes for coffee to take effect. Then, you need more, and then your whole sleeping pattern's screwed up. No Doz, it's just huge amounts of caffeine, which take 20 minutes to take effect, and screw up your whole body and your sleep and everything else.What happened next with Dr. Heimlich?