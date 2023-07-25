Catching Up With Dr. Mae Jemison

The worlds of science, space exploration and science-fiction collided the week of May 24, 1993, when Dr. Mae Jemison, the first African-American woman in space, guest starred on Star Trek: The Next Generation as Ensign Palmer in the episode “Second Chances.” LeVar Burton directed that episode, his first ever, and it was he who’d invited Dr. Jemison to appear in it. The worlds of science, space exploration and science-fiction will collide again September 13-16, 2012, when LeVar Burton, Nichelle Nichols, Dr. Jill Tarter, Miles O’Brien (no, not THAT one) and other notable figures – beam down to Houston, Texas to participate in “Transition to Transformation… The Journey Begins,” a public symposium presented by Dr. Jemison’s forward-thinking organization, 100 Year Starship, or 100YSS. StarTrek.com recently caught up with Dr. Jemison, who found a few minutes in her hectic schedule to talk with us about 100YSS, her friendships with Burton and Nichols, her memories of shooting “Second Chances,” and more.Give us a preview of the 100YSS 2012 Symposium…