Catching Up With Diana Muldaur, Part 2

Diana Muldaur is a most-formidable woman, and many of her best characters over the years have shared that same trait. Two, of course, immediately spring to mind: Dr. Katherine Pulaski on Star Trek: The Next Generation and Rosalind Shays on L.A. Law. Crafting those ladies, Muldaur brilliantly meshed an icy-cool demeanor, smarts, a certain sense of style and – more with Dr. Pulaski than Shays – a touch of warmth. Fans haven’t seen much of the actress lately, as she spent several years back in her family home on Martha’s Vineyard tending to her husband, film and television writer Robert Dozier, who passed away on January 6, 2012, following a long illness. Now, however, Muldaur – who also portrayed Dr. Ann Mulhall in the TOS hour “Return to Tomorrow” and Dr. Miranda Jones in another TOS episodes, “Is There In Truth No Beauty?” -- is slowly stepping back into spotlight.She attended Creation Entertainment’s Official Star Trek Convention in Las Vegas this past August, sat for an interview included among the extras on the recently released Star Trek: The Next Generation Season Two Blu-ray set, and told StarTrek.com during a recent conversation that she’s eager to get back into the game, perhaps as a producer. Yesterday, in part one of an extensive interview with Muldaur, she discussed her life today and reminisced about her TOS appearances. Today, in the second half of our conversation, she recounts her memories of working on TNG.You mentioned a couple of times in the first part of our conversation that it was your agent and not Gene Roddenberry who phoned you to be on TOS. But, when Roddenberry did his pilot for Planet Earth after Trek ended, was that a direct call from him to you to ask you to be involved?Muldaur: No. Really, they never are. They always go through the agent. I didn’t really know Gene. I only got to know Gene through the Star Trek Christmas parties. I got to know him and Majel, a little bit, too. I remember that they brought their son to lunch on the set of Planet Earth. He was a little baby. Out came Majel with the baby, and we all went, “Oh, isn’t he handsome and marvelous and wonderful,” and so he was. So that was Planet Earth. Also, as we’re talking, I looked up “Return to Tomorrow” and “Is There in Truth No Beauty?,” and they had the same director, Ralph Senensky. Often directors that enjoy working with you – or the producer, or the main actors – sometimes they throw the name out. You never know where your name came from. So maybe Gene did ask for me on Planet Earth, but remember, it wasn’t a running part. It was a guest star.Years pass and TNG rolls around. How surprised were you to receive a call from… your agent about joining the cast for season two?Muldaur: Very surprised. Gene had a sidekick, a very good producer, who came to see me. Who was that…?Probably… Robert Justman.Muldaur: Yes, Bob Justman always liked my work and he, in fact, came to see me on the set of Star Trek: The Next Generation and said to me how lovely I still was. “Thank you, very much,” said I. No, it’s always if you’re a good actor, everybody wants you. That it worked out that I could do those Star Trek things when I did those Star Trek things, that’s something else. It’s all timing. I missed out on one of the Pink Panther movies because I chose to do Born Free. I was going to be in Africa for a year. I got the offer for the Pink Panther when I was in London on my way to Africa for Born Free. It’s just all a matter of timing.