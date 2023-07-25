Catching up with Christopher McDonald

You were up for the role of Riker. How close did you come to landing it?MCDONALD: Very close. It was down to me and two other guys, and one of them got it. As an actor, you try to forget those things, where you don’t get them. I think, “Well, good for them,” and I move on.How did you wind up doing “Yesterday’s Enterprise?”MCDONALD: I was doing a play at the time. I was playing Biff in Death of a Salesman. So I really wasn’t that available. They said, “Well, we’d love to see you.” I was a big fan and said I’d love to do it, but didn’t think I could make it. What happened was I got my understudy to go on and I took the meeting at Paramount. And the rest is history. It turned out to be a great episode. The guy, when I started the (auditioning) process, was named Ricardo Castillo. I thought there was no way you could wash the Irish off of my face to play this guy. But (director) David Carson liked me and he said, “This is the guy.” And he went on to help make a lot of TNG success happen.What do you remember of the shoot?MCDONALD: I loved the idea, the concept. I absolutely loved making it. I had a great time with Denise Crosby. I worked with Whoopi Goldberg. I’d wanted to get on the show and I was thrilled to finally do one. And that's a really good one that people still talk about now.Did you have any sense at the time you were making something special, or you just can’t know that kind of thing in the moment, especially on a weekly show?MCDONALD: I knew the story was very gripping, with going back in time through the wormhole, but I don’t think anybody ever expected it to be one of the top TNG episodes ever. Denise was great. We just had a great time and laughed a lot together. And David just directed the hell out of it. Everyone rose to the next level of their game to tell the story the most truthful way possible, and that’s what separates a day job from something special. Also, it’s Star Trek. I was wearing Captain Kirk’s wardrobe. I’m sitting in the Enterprise-C, at the helm, when our captain passes away. I was like, “Wow, that’s riveting.” I knew that was very cool, but the fact that it became one of the highest-rated episodes… that was a gift.When was the last time you saw the episode?MCDONALD: I kind of leave my work in the past and don’t watch anything I do very much, but every once in a while someone will say, “Hey, your episode is on.” So I’ll come in the room and watch it for 10 or 15 minutes. It’s not really something I search out, my own work, but I remember very much liking the episode and being happy that it turned out as well as it did.