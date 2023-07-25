Catching Up With Camille Saviola, DS9's Kai Opaka

How did you land the role of Kai Opaka in the DS9 premiere?

SAVIOLA: They saw everyone and her mother for that role. I remember walking in the casting building at Paramount and looking down the hallway and seeing everybody else who was auditioning for it. Junie Lowry-Johnson, who was always supportive of me through the years, just said, “I don’t know. I’m going to bring in Camille Saviola for this.” And in true kind fashion, I sent myself in (spiritually) before I even entered the room. It was just really weird because I had to do the reading scene of the Pah-wraith, and the whole room shifted. And I got the job. The designer put me in my three layers of couch fabric and two pairs of shoes. One was like flat dancer shoes, lace-up, and the other was a sandal which went over it. I was like, “You’re killing me here.” But it was fun, really, really fun.

What do you remember of the shoot itself?

SAVIOLA: I remember how interesting it was to shoot certain scenes. In one scene I went down these spiral steps, but then, with the green screen and effect, I was descending through water. Or when I opened the housing for the orb, there was nothing there, so I had to fill in the blanks. It was interesting to see the episode and how, in post-production, they transformed those things and made them real.

Did they tell you at the time she was going to recur? That she would die and still recur? And how did you enjoy your subsequent appearances?

SAVIOLA: I don’t remember, actually, what they told me. She did recur, but she didn’t really. Or not as often as I thought she would. I loved doing the first episodes, working with Avery and Nana. But here’s a funny story. I went with a friend to see a movie. I’d just gotten a drink and a tub of popcorn and I was waiting for my friend, and one of the Star Trek producers – I don’t remember which one – says, “Oh, Camille, hi.” I said, “Hi.” He said, “You get killed off in your next episode ("Battle Lines").” I just stood there. I thought I had a real gig. I passed out in my head. I went into the movie, but I couldn’t tell you what was on the screen. I’m an actor. It was two hours of disbelief because you’re so grateful to have a job that pays... but you learn that jobs come and jobs go.

What did you make of your "death" scene?

Saviola: It was so emotional... so emotional to be left on the planet. I loved crashing. I visit the ship and I come through, and I say to Sisko, “Come with me.” She has this mission to stop these centuries of warring where people kill each other and then come back to life. It’s all metaphorical. Unfortunately, that doesn’t happen in human terms. You get killed, you stay killed. It was great to shoot, though, and there’s a great blooper where Avery says, “Well, we’ll go in about an hour…” I look at him and I look at my imaginary watch, and I said, “I’ve got about 15 minutes, so…” It’s a great blooper and Avery just cracked up. Anyway, they try to resuscitate me for about five seconds, and she’s dead. And Bashir is kicking gravel in my eyes. So I’m dead and they leave me and say, “If we can ever find a way…” That’s how they leave it open… if they can ever find a way to come back and get me. And the truth was if they ever needed me back they could have written a script about it.