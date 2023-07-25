Catching Up with Alexander Siddig, Part 2

Post-Deep Space Nine, you have enjoyed a remarkably productive career. Obviously, a lot of it is earned and…

Luck is the right word.

We’ve heard Trek actors say they were typecast. You have done series after series and worked on big movies. How satisfied are you with life post-Star Trek? And how fearful were you when you wrapped DS9 that you would not be in this position as we speak?

Well, I do remember telling someone, and it may have been you, while we were filming Deep Space Nine, in the last couple of years when the writing was on the wall. Someone said, “Very few actors from Star Trek carry on working.” I remember saying that it’s up to me, that everyone can be typecast, but you’ve just got to go out there and show that you’ve got a store with more variety in it than people expect. The lucky thing about it, I think in retrospect, was that I wasn’t really playing an Arab, per se, on Deep Space Nine. He had a kind of vaguely Eastern heritage, but no one really put their finger on anything. He could have been Pakistani, he could have been Indian, he could have been half of those. He could have been Arabic. No one was quite sure. The name was Arabic, but no one really knows the genealogy of names, or etymology of names. So no one really thought of me as an Arab actor, and I got a chance to really be an Arab actor when I left, because obviously horrible things happened in 9/11, and that was just a few years after the show wound to a close.