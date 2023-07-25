Catching Up with Alexander Siddig, Part 1

And you are also in Peaky Blinders. Give us an introduction to your character, Ruben Oliver. And were you a fan of the show?

I love that show, like so many people. And when I got the opportunity to come in and play this artist, I was like, “Yeah, let’s go. Let’s do it.” So off for a trip to Liverpool, where it was shot, ironically not Birmingham for whatever reason, and I got into the Peaky Blinders. I met all of these guys who have got a group on set. I walked in one day, arriving at work in the green room, and everyone is obviously there talking, except for this tight group that sat in a circle on chairs singing songs. And of course these are all of the actors who are the Peaky Blinders, and it’s amazing. It’s like, they are the Peaky Blinders on set and off set. They go around in a pack. I’m not a Peaky Blinder. I just kept my distance. I wasn’t quite sure what to make of it. Anything could kick off at any moment, so I was like, “Well, I’m going to just watch them.” It was amazing. I get to play Helen McCrory’s love interest, which is groovy, who is this London artist who falls in love with this… the only way I can put it is sort of a Mafioso matriarch. And it promises to be quite interesting, let me put it that way. Helen is a force of nature herself. She’s an incredibly daring actress, so when you do work with her on set she is liable to improvise, and it gets pretty hairy if you don’t hold on tight. You can get blown off the ride. We have a couple of pretty lurid sex scenes, and that was… I just had to let my mind go on vacation, and go wherever she led me, and it was pretty fun. It was pretty good.

IMDB lists Recon as a TV movie. But that was a busted Fox pilot, right?

It was. It was a busted pilot. It happened in Toronto in February or March of this year. So I’m back in Toronto for the second time so far. It was written and produced by this amazing young showrunner called Caroline Dries who wrote Vampire Diaries. It was a terrific idea, really brave, basically about an FBI agent who decides to go undercover, or is sent undercover, more appropriately, to a Muslim family who they believe are terrorist kingpins. And I didn’t get to find out much about it, because you never do when you sign up for a pilot. You see the pilot script, and that is it, unless you are the lead which maybe then they will give you more stuff. But I wasn’t the lead. I was the head of the Muslim family, the patriarch. Sarita Choudhury was in it, and Tracy Spiridakos, I think her name is, a fantastic Greek name, was the lead. We had a tremendously good time, and it’s kind of a brave idea. That’s one of the reasons why I did it, because the five members of the family were to be series regulars, so they were going to be around for a while. I was like, “I’m really intrigued. Where is this going to go? This girl is coming in undercover, says she works as the assistant to my wife on the show, played by Sarita, and they are planning to go with this for several seasons?” I just had to go, “Yeah, OK. I’m curious. I want to know where you’re going to go with this.” Apparently, it tested really well, but I think five brown people, a Muslim family as series regulars… I’m not sure there was a kind of appetite for it. There may be other factors that influenced their decision-making process.