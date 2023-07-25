Catching Up With 6-Time Trek Guest Star John Schuck

You ended up doing quite a bit of Star Trek later on…

SCHUCK: I did. Deep Space Nine and Voyager were auditions, and I’m not sure about Enterprise.

You had a long, memorable conversation scene with Avery Brooks in your Deep Space Nine. What do you recall of shooting that?

SCHUCK: The space station set was as round as this table we’re seated at now, and I had to walk and talk at the same time, and then I had to stop at this specific spot. But it all looked the same to me. They didn’t want to put down marks because of the nature of the lens. We had to do it over and over, and it was at the end of the day, so at that point the lines started to go. And it turned into a little bit of a nightmare. Avery was great, though. I just said, “Give me a few minutes,” I put my mind in order, we did it and it was perfect. But it was a little hairy there at one point.

What are your memories of doing Voyager?

SCHUCK: We had this outdoor set that looked very realistic. Tony Amendola was great. I do remember the makeup because it was so different from the Klingon look or the Cardassian look that I had that I had a hard time. I didn’t think I had the right hook on that character and that was because my look didn’t match my perception of myself. I felt out of place. I was not a big fan of the episode. The idea was interesting: classic Greek or Roman theater, a chorus. Associating it with that style of drama was a very clever idea, but I remember being a little disappointed.

We’d argue that your best visits to the Trek universe were your Enterprise episodes, which came with the bonus of explaining the change in the appearance of the Klingons…

SCHUCK: Those were a lot of fun, those two episodes, and I loved that story about how the Klingons got their ridges. Technically, it was so well done that you really felt like you were in that world. It was quite wonderful. James Avery played my nemesis in that episode, and we got along great. It was fun to play the character across two episodes because that meant we had two directors and that there was always something new that really inspired the moment.

What are you up to these days?

SCHUCK: I have a couple of little independent films that I’ve just finished. One of them is called Tale of the Kite, which is a fantasy film that we actually started about 14 years ago. I also just went off to Texas to do a short that a friend of mine wrote. It’s powerful, and I hope he can expand it into something bigger. It’s about a father whose daughter was killed on 9-11, and her husband has asked to meet with his wife’s mother and father. It’s about 15 minutes long and it takes place in a diner. We really just did it, and it doesn’t have a title yet. And then this fall, I will be doing White Christmas, which is musical that tours around the country every year around the holidays. So my Christmas will be in Boston this year.