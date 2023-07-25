Catching Up with 5-Time Trek Guest, James Cromwell

Your credits span more than 50 years. When you started out, what were your aspirations? Did you want to be a star, a working actor, or maybe something in between?

Stardom is something that I don't even conceive of. I'm a character actor. I would like to play leading roles. I think I could play leading roles, but I was never offered that opportunity until very recently. My father started in the theater in 1910. My stepmother was in the Group Theatre, and my mother was an actress in New York. I believed in the theater. I was trained to be a theater director. I got into acting because getting work as a director was very difficult. So, I considered acting a job. I did my job. I learned to do it the best I could, and I love it, but I never – and I still don't, to this day -- take it all very seriously, because I know that people are influenced by a star-making machine, which has nothing to do with the work that I do.

Star Trek has come in and out of your life several times over the years, and it somehow became a bit of a family affair…

It has. My ex-wife was on The Original Series and my daughter, Rosie, was on another Trek show.

Voyager.

Right. Rosie had the makings of a very nice actress, and her mother was a wonderful actress, so it's not surprising to me at all. I enjoyed my experiences, but I have to be honest and tell you they were a long time ago and they’ve kind of blurred together, though I do have some vivid memories of First Contact. So, you’ll have to forgive me if I don’t remember all the details.