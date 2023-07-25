Catching Up with 4-Time Trek Guest, Harry Groener

The Original Series debuted when you were a teenager. Were you a Trek fan growing up?

Oh, yeah. I've seen every single episode, I don't know how many times. I was a big fan. I loved all the space-fantasy shows. It was heaven. I really just enjoyed it. Then, of course, the story continues in all the variations of it. So, to actually get a chance to do an episode… That first episode I did, the one on The Next Generation, I was also doing a series at the same time, on the same lot. I was doing Dear John. I would have my bike and go back and forth between the sound stages to do it.

They used three sound stages to shoot that scene, two to divide up the ship, and then one that they dug out the center of it, and they called that Planet Hell. That's where they would go down and they would do crazy things, like when they were supposed to be on planets and things like that. But, to walk around that set, if you're a Trekkie, to walk down those hallways, it was amazing. You know those scenes where they're walking down the hallways that seem to go on forever and ever and ever? You make a left and there's the sickbay, and then you make a right and there's the bridge. You go, "Jesus Christ, this is just ... " It was stunningly wonderful for me to be there.

Of course, the details on the sets themselves were film-quality details. So, something the television audience would never see... way up in the back with all the other crew members up there working on their computers and working on things, but if you go up to that area and look at what they're looking at, the detail was extraordinary. Everything was numbered. Everything was worked out. Nothing looked fake. It all looked real. It all seemed to work, and you go, "Wow. This is just great." It was like being at Disneyland.