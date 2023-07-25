Catching Up with 'Voyager''s Brad Dourif

Brad Dourif is a character actor’s character actor, an Oscar nominee whose credits include One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, the Child’s Play films, two installments in The Lord of the Rings saga, Dune, Blue Velvet, Mississippi Burning, Jungle Fever, The X-Files, Priest, Deadwood, Once Upon a Time and many more. Thanks to his foreboding voice and sinister features, he’s played way more than his share of villains, criminals, psychos and sociopaths. He slipped on his sociopath hat to play Lon Suder, the dangerous, deeply troubled Betazoid crewman, in the Star Trek: Voyager episodes “Meld,” “Basics, Part I” and “Basics, Part II.” Dourif’s latest project is the super-creepy indie horror-thriller Wildling, which will be available on VOD and Digital HD starting April 13, 2018, and is currently in limited theatrical release as well.

Wildling centers on Anna (Bel Powley), who’s spent her whole childhood in a single, secluded room, raised by a man she calls "Daddy" (Dourif). Daddy convinces her to fear the "Outside" by sharing horrific, fantastical tales of the "Wildling" and goes to extreme measures to thwart her maturity process. She’s eventually rescued by a small-town sheriff (Liv Tyler) who takes her into her home, and Daddy seems to go away for good. As one might expect, however, hormones kick in, Daddy may not be gone forever, and the mythical Wildling may not be so mythical after all.

StarTrek.com recently spoke with the always-fascinating Dourif. The actor filled us in on his current project and recounted his Voyager experiences.

StarTrek.com: Do you remember how you landed the Suder role? Was it an audition or an offer? Did you know if that’d it be a recurring role?