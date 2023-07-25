Catching Up with 3-Time Trek Guest, Kurtwood Smith

We'll talk about those in a moment, but before we do, let’s talk about the Fu Manchu look you had in Star Trek VI…

I loved it. I loved the way he looked, let's put it that way. The time you have to spend getting into all that business, it's a little wearing, and the fact that you're never really comfortable when you're wearing all that much prosthetic stuff is problematic. If you lay down, you have to be very, very careful that you don't mess up the appliance on your forehead or the wig on your head. And I had contact lenses on that irritated my eyes all the time, and kind of made everything kind of blue. I felt like I was sick all day, like I was coming down with a cold. I was dealing with that, and I wasn't able to lay down, so I was kind of irritable. That's when you're off camera. On camera was much easier because then you had stuff to do and you were active, and you weren't thinking about all the petty little things that were irritating. But, even with that, it was a great group of people to be connected with, to be working with. I had a lot of fun. I was sitting next to Michael Dorn in the makeup room and chatting with Rene Auberjonois and some of the other actors in the movie, too.